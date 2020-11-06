Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered Cover Teases N7 Day Reveal

✖

Mass Effect fans have been looking forward to the day when Bioware finally reveals one of the biggest non-secrets in gaming, which is the Mass Effect Trilogy Remaster, and it seems it's actually finally going to happen. Multiple people have teased that it is set to happen as part of N7 Day tomorrow, and now several people are confirming that not only is it happening but it will happen at a certain time. Thanks to a new post on Twitter it seems we now have the blurred cover to the Remaster, which you can see below, and you can also check out all the details we have so far.

According to Kat Bailey, the news will drop at 8 AM PST tomorrow. "Can confirm that Mass Effect fans should be expecting news at 8am PT on the BioWare Blog tomorrow. Guessing it's the remaster we've been expecting," Bailey wrote on Twitter.

We then got a blurred out version of the cover or poster for the announcement thanks to Jeff Grubb, and you can make out the Mass Effect logo, the Reapers, Garrus, Liara, and more if you look closely enough. You can find that below.

So it seems like it's finally happening, and we can't wait to get all the details and see it in action tomorrow.

As for what we expect, hopefully, each of the games have received a substantial new coat of paint, though especially the first game. It's also expected that the Remaster will include all of the additional downloadable content released with each game, including all the pre-order bonuses.

That means the celebrated Citadel content and the changed ending to Mass Effect 3 are possibly in the mix, but your mileage may vary depending on whether you liked the original ending or the new one. Personally, I was fine with both, but that's just me.

For those who remember, Mass Effect 3 and Mass Effect 2 both had DLC which brought in more squad members. For Mass Effect 3, that was the last surviving Prothean Javik. He wasn't the most charismatic character right off the bat, but you were rewarded with a very interesting character if you took the time to explore conversations and take him into battle, and you also learned quite a bit more about the Protheans as a result of those conversations.

For Mass Effect 2, it was characters like Zaeed and Kasumi. While we enjoyed Zaeed's mission (it's quite fun), Kasumi is an invaluable part of the squad once you bring her on board, so having both to choose from right from the get-go is a great thing.

Are you excited for the Mass Effect Trilogy Remaster? Let us know in the comments or feel free to talk all things Mass Effect with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!