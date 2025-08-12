Rockstar Games Gives Update on Max Payne Remakes

Max Payne fans got an update today on the progress of promised remakes for the series’ first and second games. According to the half-year 2025 financial report from Remedy Entertainment, the creators of Max Payne, progress on the remakes is going smoothly. While there is still no official release date announced, it’s reassuring to hear that, a few years after their announcement, the remakes are still receiving full production treatment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the financial report, the company noted a “close” collaboration with Rockstar Games and stated that the projects would soon enter the next phase of production.

“The Max Payne 1 & 2 remake project continues its progress and remains in full Production,” said the Remedy Entertainment financial report. “In the second quarter, the team built on steady momentum from earlier in the year. Collaboration with Rockstar Games remains close and productive, ensuring alignment as the project advances toward its next major phase.”

Fans were first made aware of the remakes for Max Payne 1 & 2 in 2022, when it was announced that Remedy Entertainment had secured a partnership and funding from Rockstar Games to help bring the project to life.

“Max Payne has always held a special place in the hearts of everyone at Remedy, and we know the millions of fans worldwide feel the same,” said Remedy CEO, Tero Virtala, at the time. “We’re hugely excited to be working with our partners at Rockstar Games once again for the chance to bring the story, action and atmosphere of the original Max Payne games back to players in new ways.”

Some fans were surprised by the announcement but also excited by the influx of cash from Rockstar for the project, which Remedy Entertainment described as “in line with a typical Remedy AAA-game production.”

Comment

byu/DemiFiendRSA from discussion

inmaxpayne

At the time, the financing was viewed as a significant boon for Remedy Entertainment, which had faced some financial struggles in recent years. Alan Wake 2, released in 2023, failed to generate a profit for the company for over a year after its release despite selling nearly 2 million copies. In November, Remedy PR Director Thomas Puha expressed disappointment with X about the lack of profitability, attributing it to an inflated budget and difficulties in the gaming environment.

“The sales of Alan Wake 2 [are] now over 1.8 million units. That’s quite in line with what our business side estimated it would do. The budget was higher than what was initially planned (like most games), so we haven’t become profitable yet, and we aren’t happy with that,” wrote Puha. “However, looking at the really tough market conditions, the competition, etc, we’ve done very well with the game and haven’t even really discounted it seriously yet.”

In its latest mid-year 2025 financials, Remedy reported a 43.4% revenue increase between January and June, while its operating profit, as a percentage of revenue, decreased by 8.4%.

It’s good to know that Rockstar has been close with Remedy Entertainment on the Max Payne remakes, and that production is still on schedule. Hopefully, fans will get a more concrete release window for the project sometime soon.