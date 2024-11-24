McDonalds Reveals Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Toys Coming Next Month

Following the current Mario Happy Meal promotion, it seems McDonald’s will be focusing on Nintendo’s old rival, Sonic the Hedgehog. The official McDonald’s website revealed toys based on Sonic the Hedgehog 3, but it seems the images may have been taken down since. Fortunately, they’ve been shared in a Bluesky post thread from Sonic Central. Visitors will be able to get toys based on the four main characters of the movie: Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Shadow. It appears there will be at least two toys based on each character, with different poses and facial expressions. Each character will also be in some kind of circular plastic ring.

An image of the Sonic and Shadow figures can be found in the Bluesky post embedded below.

BREAKING: The McDonald's website has confirmed #SonicMovie3 Happy Meals toys for next month and has posted pictures! #SonicNewsHere's photos of the Sonic and Shadow toys: — Sonic Stadium ✪ Sonic the Hedgehog News & Community (#SonicNews) (@sonicstadium.org) 2024-11-22T19:35:34.616Z

When Sonic the Hedgehog 2 released in theaters in 2022, McDonald’s offered Happy Meal toys based on that movie, as well. That promotion spoiled a pretty big plot point for the film, as there was a figure based on Super Sonic. Super Sonic is the shimmering gold form Sonic takes when using the power of the Chaos Emeralds. That form doesn’t appear until the very end of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, so the toy’s existence offered a pretty big hint how the movie’s conclusion would play out. It appears history has been repeated, as the new Happy Meal promotion also seems to have revealed a major plot point for the conclusion of Sonic the Hedgehog 3. WARNING: POSSIBLE SPOILERS AHEAD.

For the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 promotion, McDonald’s will not only offer two regular toys based on Sonic and Shadow, it will also offer toys based on both of their Super forms. That’s a pretty big spoiler, as it would suggest that the ending of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will play out similarly to Sonic Adventure 2. In that game, Sonic and Shadow start out as enemies, but end up working together to save the Earth from certain destruction. The only way they can do so is by harnessing the power of the Chaos Emeralds, with the player controlling both Super Sonic and Super Shadow. It’s a fantastic finale to the game, and if this really is how the movie’s events conclude, it should make a great spectacle on the big screen.

As with any potential spoiler, readers should take this with a grain of salt. We know that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is going to draw a lot of inspiration from Sonic Adventure 2, but we already know of some changes from the source material. In the movie, Gerald Robotnik is alive and well in the present, but in Sonic Adventure 2, the character is long dead, only appearing in flashbacks. Fans can see for themselves how closely the movie will follow the game when Sonic the Hedgehog 3 races into theaters on December 20th.

