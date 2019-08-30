McFarlane Toys Reveals New Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Captain Price Figure

McFarlane Toys is getting Call of Duty fans ready for Modern Warfare with a new figure commemorating the return of one of the series’ most memorable characters. The latest figure from the company known for its collectibles is one for Captain Price, the hardened soldier who’s been a source of nostalgia and excitement for those looking forward to Modern Warfare. This new figure is currently up for pre-orders through McFarlane and is expected to be out before the game releases in October.

A listing for the new figure found on McFarlane’s site provides the details of the articulatable version of Captain Price that’s decked out with the outfit and equipment you’ll see him using in Modern Warfare. For anyone who’s caught on the Modern Warfare hype more recently and never got to know Price before, it also catches you up on who this character is and why he’s important to the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Equipped with his trademark boonie hat, Captain John Price is a British Special Forces solider and has been a popular mainstay in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare series,” the product description reads. “Rising through the ranks and being an integral part of some of the more iconic missions in all of Call of Dury, Price’s presence has become synonymous with the franchise.”

Standing at seven inches tall, the figure is available to pre-order for $21.99 through Amazon. McFarlane’s site notes that it’ll be released in August, though the Amazon listing says it’ll release on September 20th. Either way, you’ll have Captain Price in your collection before Modern Warfare releases in October.

Time for Cpt. Price to come home.



Pre-order the Captain Price @Todd_McFarlane Collectible figure today to guarantee your piece of Call of Duty memorabilia. #ModernWarfarehttps://t.co/IUNuZ4jUS8 pic.twitter.com/rYJRRjGmC0 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 29, 2019

A list of product features also found through the manufacturer’s website gave a look at the finer details of this Captain Price figure.

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed figure of Captain Price modeled from in-game scans

7″ Articulated Captain Price figure featured in on-screen attire from the Call of Duty ®: Modern Warfare video game

Figure features 22 moving parts for ultra articulation

Figure comes with in-game accurate Assault Rifle accessory

Infinity Ward recently wrapped up the first preview of Modern Warfare which was playable to the public thanks to the 2v2 Alpha released for the PlayStation 4. The next test is the beta that’ll begin in September, and the developer is already discussing changes that’ll be found there compared to what was seen in the alpha test.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on October 25th.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.