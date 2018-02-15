McFarlane Toys Announces New Call of Duty Figure Line

If you’re looking for a solid collectible for a price that won’t break the bank, McFarlane Toys is the go-to source. He’s created figures for some of the most well-known franchises out there, and now’s he has announced that a new Call of Duty line is on the horizon.

In a statement made by Todd McFarlane himself:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The cool thing that we’re particularly excited about is how these collectible figures tap into the great characters, who we all know and love from Call of Duty. This franchise has delivered incredible experiences full of iconic and memorable characters, and we’re delighted to bring these characters to life as collectibles to fans.”

The popular shooter has been around for awhile now, and was even considered the king of FPS back when it first started. Now with Call of Duty: WWII bringing the series back to its roots, fan interest is once more inflamed and these figures are the perfect way to celebrate in between trying to hit that Prestige rank.

The first wave of hyper-realistic Call of Duty collectible figures will include fully articulated, fan favorite characters, including the iconic John “Soap” MacTavish and Simon “Ghost” Riley from the famed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare titles. More iconic characters are expected to release with a new wave at a later date.

If you’re a long-time fan of the series, you’re probably right along with me when I say that seeing Ghost from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was a huge hit to the feels. Probably one of the saddest deaths in the franchises’ history, this is at least a neat way to commemorate such a memorable character! And we can’t forget about Soap, man! A true hero right up until the end. If they bring Ethan in, I can’t promise I won’t gross sob all over the place.

The Call of Duty collectible figures will be hitting major retailers in the fall retailing at 19.99 USD. If you happen to be in the area, the New York Toy Fair will be kicking off on February 17th – 20th where he will be hosting a display for the new line.