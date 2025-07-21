McFarlane Toys DOOM: The Dark Ages 12-Inch Doom Slayer Atlan Figure Set to Drop For SDCC Week

Back in May, McFarlane Toys launched a DOOM: The Dark Ages Doom Slayer figure as the first in their new Elite Edition lineup, and it sold out in a heartbeat. Keep that in mind when the 12-inch tall Doom Slayer Atlan action figure launches on July 23rd at 9am PT / 12pm ET. At that time, it should be available to pre-order right here at Entertainment Earth for an as yet unknown price. Walmart and Amazon links will be added to this article after the launch if they exist, so stay tuned for updates. In the meantime, check out additional details below.

McFarlane Toys is expected to launch several new figures and statues for the week of San Diego Comic-Con 2025, including these Fallout Elite Edition figures on July 23rd and the Peacemaker figure teased here on July 24th. Stay tuned here at Comicbook for info on additional SDCC drops.

DOOM: The Dark Ages – How Good Is It?

DOOM: The Dark Ages launched back in May to a great Metacritic score of 85, impressing most fans who took a dive back into the world of DOOM. According to Comicbook’s own official review of the game, DOOM: The Dark Ages “is chronologically the first DOOM game in the most recent trilogy, but it also feels like it was developed first. While it’s got rousing gunplay that prioritizes parries and weaponized defense, it’s also got enough fluff — a less tactical Glory Kill system, merely passable vehicle sections, a campaign that meanders near the end — that’s unbecoming for a game that came after two tightly tuned installments. But even with these flaws, id has still crafted an experience that stands tall in an ever-shrinking market of single-player first-person shooters. Even an ever-so-slightly unfocused Super Shotgun blast like this still packs quite a punch.”

Even though there are definitely some downsides (less tactical Glory Kill system and a somewhat boring campaign), DOOM: The Dark Ages is definitely worth your time. You can pick up PS5 and Xbox Series X console copies here on Amazon. PC gamers can save a bit of money on the game as Fanatical currently has the standard copy for 13% off.



