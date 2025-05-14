McFarlane Toys DOOM: The Dark Ages Doom Slayer Will Be Their First Elite Edition Figure

McFarlane Toys is kicking off their Elite Edition lineup with the release of a 7-inch scale Doom Slayer figure inspired by the upcoming game DOOM: The Dark Ages, which arrives on PC, Xbox Series X, and PlayStation 5 May 15th. As the name suggests, McFarlane is going to put a little extra into these Elite Edition figures, and the early details can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the case of the Doom Slayer, collectors can expect “a meticulously crafted sculpt with premium paint” along with a faux fur cape, 4 super detailed weapons, 2 alternate hands, a display base, an art card. The figure will be wrapped up in newly designed window box packaging with gold foil highlights. To top it all off, McFarlane teased that a new Elite Points reward system will launch alongside the figure, though the specifics weren’t available at the time of writing. However, we do have specifics on where and when you’ll be able to get your hands on the figure.

If you’re interested in picking up this figure or, at the very least, finding out how much all of this eliteness will cost in these uncertain times, all will be revealed starting at 9am PT / 12pm ET on May 15th. Pre-orders are expected to go live at that time here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon and / or here at Walmart. Direct links and additional info will be added after the launch, so stay tuned for updates.

DOOM: The Dark Ages follows the 2020 release of DOOM Eternal, though the events of the game take place before those in DOOM (2016), and are said to provide an “origin story to the Doom Slayer’s rage”. With new mechanics and a large cinematic campaign, it’s an ambitious new installment from id Software for sure, but the reviews so far indicate that they are pulling it off. DOOM: The Dark Ages is available on PC, Xbox Series X, and PlayStation 5 for $69.99, but if you’re a Game Pass subscriber, you can play the title for no extra charge.