McFarlane Toys Set To Launch Fallout 76 and Fallout New Vegas Elite Edition Figures

McFarlane Toys is gearing up to launch more 7-inch scale Elite Edition action figures from the Fallout series, this time from the games Fallout 76 and Fallout New Vegas. Respectively, this includes a T-60 power armor figure and a figure of an NCR Ranger, one of the elite soldiers of the New California Republic. As part of the Elite figure lineup, both will include deluxe details, premium paint, additional accessories, and more. You can take a closer look at the figures below.

Pre-orders for both of the new McFarlane Toys Fallout Elite Edition figures will go live on July 23, at 9am PT / 12pm ET alongside the recently announced DOOM: The Dark Ages 12-Inch Doom Slayer Atlan Figure. You’ll be able to find them here at Entertainment Earth at that time. They should also be available at Walmart and Amazon. Direct retailer links will be added to the list below after the launch, so stay tuned for updates:

Fallout 76 T-60 McFarlane Elite Edition 7-Inch Action Figure : See at Entertainment Earth / Walmart/ Amazon: Includes 11 accessories, base and an Elite Points card.

: See at Entertainment Earth / Walmart/ Amazon: Includes 11 accessories, base and an Elite Points card. Fallout New Vegas NCR Ranger McFarlane Elite Edition 7-Inch Action Figure: See at Entertainment Earth / Walmart/ Amazon: Includes 13 accessories, base and an Elite Points card.

On July 9, McFarlane Toys released their first action figure inspired by the live-action television series Fallout featuring main character Lucy (Ella Purnell) and her dog, Dogmeat. With multiple accessories and swappable faceplates and hands, the Elite Edition action figure is great for those who want a customizable and moveable figure. Read below for more details.

Fallout Lucy McFarlane Elite Edition #6 7-Inch Action Figure ($59.99) – See at Walmart / Amazon / Entertainment Earth: “Features include up to 22 moving parts and accessories like CX404 (Dogmeat) figure, 3x swappable faces, a removable backpack, 4x extra hands, 2x pistols and a display base. An Elite Points card and a collectible art card are also in the package. If you’re unfamiliar, Elite Points can be used to redeem incredible rewards and one of a kind prototypes.”

Following news back in May that Fallout Season 2 wrapped filming, it was confirmed that Season 2 is coming this December, at which time we’ll get our first glimpse at the New Vegas setting. To make things even better for fans, they also announced that Fallout has been renewed for Season 3 with the following statement:

“We are absolutely thrilled that our global Prime Video customers will be able to delve deeper into the wonderfully surreal and captivating world of ‘Fallout,’” said Vernon Sanders, global head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “Jonah, Lisa, Geneva, and Graham have done an exceptional job bringing this beloved video game franchise to vivid life on Prime Video. Together with our amazing partners at Bethesda Games and Bethesda Softworks, we are delighted to announce a third season of ‘Fallout,’ well ahead of the much-anticipated debut of Season Two.”



