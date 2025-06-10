Mecha Break Reveals New Maps, Strikers, And More Ahead of Launch

The demo for multiplayer mech shooter Mecha Break claimed a top spot during February’s Steam Next Fest. Now, we’ve finally got a full game release date for the upcoming free-to-play title from Amazing Seasun Games. After revealing the July 1st Mecha Break launch date during Summer Game Fest, Amazing Seasun Games pulled back the curtain on more juicy details. In a recent developer AMA, Executive Producer Kris Kwok shared more info on maps, strikers, and more coming in Mecha Break at launch.

Mecha Break features three unique game modes, 3v3 Ace Arena, 6v6 Operation VERGE, and a PvPvE extraction mode called Mashmak. This gives players a variety of options to engage in the multiplayer third-person shooter gameplay. Mecha Break will officially hit Xbox Series X|S and Steam consoles on July 1st, with a PS5 release planned for down the line. The new cinematic release date announcement trailer gave a sense of the game’s futuristic battle royale vibes. In case you missed it, you can check out the Mecha Break release trailer below to get a sense of what to expect:

As exciting as a cinematic trailer is, gamers want to know about gameplay. That’s where a recent developer AMA comes in, shedding more light on what’s coming from the Mecha Break launch on July 1st. During the stream, we got a look at some new maps, new Strikers, and more details about the game ahead of its full release.

Mecha Break AMA Shows Off New Content

During the June 9th live stream, Kris Kwok logs into Mecha Break to give gamers a firsthand look at some never-before-seen features in the game. We get a look at character selection, which hasn’t changed much, aside from some tweaks to character designs. There’s plenty to see about the game’s interface and UI in the full live stream, as well. Kwok also shows off some ways the team has streamlined getting into gameplay, with options to skip tutorials, animations, and more.

One of the big changes revealed in this AMA is that all systems and Strikers will be unlocked and available for free at launch. That means new players will have plenty of options to choose their preferred mech suit to jump into the game. Gamers will still be able to earn achievements, and these points will now unlock profile card display options rather than Strikers and systems. To get a good look at the profile customization option, plus those mechs and more, you can check out the full developer AMA replay on YouTube:

The AMA shows off a sneak peek of missions in several new maps, with plenty of explosive action to look forward to. Some of the other new content revealed during the stream includes expansions to the weapons system and a deep look at building and using gliders. We also get a look at changes to the hangar, with new rooms and features making it more immersive as gamers board their mech suits. This hub will help players explore the world and story of Mecha Break.

Other highlights from the video include updates to the game’s mod features, including the Moshmok game mode, where mods will be in effect. And, of course, some more previews of gameplay to give gamers a taste of what to expect when the game arrives next month. If that’s not quite enough for you, we’ll get more details on gameplay, maps, and bosses in the next Developer AMA on June 23rd ahead of the full launch.

Mecha Break is an upcoming free-to-play MMO that lets you engage in mech suit combat. It will launch on Steam and Xbox Series X|S on July 1st, with a plan to come to PS5 in the near future. It will be playable on Steam Deck at launch.