‘MediEvil Remake’ News Coming Very Soon

Remember last year during PSX 2017 when Sony Interactive Entertainment came out of left field and announced it was remaking 1998 PlayStation classic, MediEvil? Well, we don’t blame you if you don’t, because Sony hasn’t said a thing about it since, which has led many people to forget even exists.

But, luckily for all of you MediEvil fans out there, that will soon be changing. During the recent episode of the PlayStation Blogcast podcast, it was revealed that chairman of Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios, Shawn Layden, will be making an appearance on the show, and will come packing an update on MediEvil.

It’s currently unclear what type of news Layden will specifically be bringing, but it is notably pitched as a “big update.” Given the promise of “big,” you would assume it is a release date, or at the very least, a second trailer that actually reveals what the remake will look like, alongside a release window.

Said update was likely being saved for PSX 2018, but since Sony isn’t putting on the show this year, it likely has a slab of announcements and updates in its pocket it will dribble out over the next few months.

That said, the MediEvil Remake seems like a big deal, like the type of big deal you wouldn’t waste big news of during a PlayStation Blogcast episode. However, Sony skipping PSX 2018 was actually revealed during a PlayStation Blogcast episode earlier this month, so at this point, I guess it’s possible.

Whatever the case may be, expect an update on the MediEvil Remake before the end of the month, and possibly as early as next week. And make sure to keep your fingers crossed for a release date announcement until then.

When Sony announced MediEvil Remake last December, it didn’t do it with much information. In other words, it wasn’t quite clear how far long the project was, nor what we should expect from it. That said, with a big update on the horizon, perhaps we will see the remake sometime next year?

MediEvil Remake is in development for PlayStation 4. At the moment, there hasn’t been anything on the project beyond one simple teaser trailer, which you can check out here.