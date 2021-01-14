The Medium Live-Action Trailer Released

The Medium developer Bloober Team has released a new live-action trailer for the upcoming psychological horror video game. The trailer, which you can check out above, was produced with VFX studio Platige Image while Tomasz Bagiński served as writer and creative producer and Paweł Maślona as director. While obviously not direct gameplay, the live-action trailer gives an idea of what to expect from the atmosphere of the new title.

"The Medium is a game with a very strong narrative backbone. The most important thing for me was to understand what the essence of this story is, who its heroes are and its tone," Bagiński said as part of the live-action trailer announcement. "The task was to lean as hard as possible on the emotional side of the story while trying to keep as many of the twists as possible a secret. The script is supposed to build a certain mood rather than reveal a story."

Reach beyond the limits of our reality. Feel the terror of a place that only a medium can experience in the brand-new Live Action Trailer created in cooperation with @PlatigeImage and academy award nominee Tomasz Bagiński #TheMedium #BlooberTeam #PlatigeImage — The Medium Game (@TheMediumGame) January 14, 2021

Here is how Bloober Team officially describes the upcoming video game in its store listing:

"Discover a dark mystery only a medium can solve. Explore the real world and the spirit world at the same time. Use your psychic abilities to solve puzzles spanning both worlds, uncover deeply disturbing secrets, and survive encounters with The Maw - a monster born from an unspeakable tragedy."

The Medium is set to release for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC later this month on January 28th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

