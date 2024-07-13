Meet Noa From Perfect Garbage’s Grave Seasons

Now that the world is a little over a month out from this year’s Xbox Games Showcase and gamers have undoubtedly added multiple titles to the list of games they intend to play in the future, the dust has settled and for the most part it’s a waiting game from here as titles like Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Fable, Black Ops 6, and plenty more games inch toward their eventual release dates. One presentation the excitement hasn’t quite left me in full yet for is the entirety of the Blumhouse Games showcase, which introduced not one but six titles that are being developed by independent studios to be released under Blumhouse’s venture into a new media form for them.

In particular I can’t seem to get Perfect Garbage’s Grave Seasons out of my mind, and I’m eager day by day for any additional information that may be announced about the game as time goes on. While the cozy farming simulator where it’s definitely safe for your character and villagers to go outside at night and there’s certainly not a murderer lurking in the darkness waiting to bury you and your friends in the fields is still in early development, Perfect Garbage has been introducing the villagers of Ashenridge to continue the buzz around the game.

Perfect Garbage previously introduced prospective players to the local florist Leilani and loyal farmhand Hari, and now they’ve released a video to allow people to get to know another villager – Noa. Per the short video, Noa lives by the docks and runs The Big Fish. Described as humble and hardworking, Noa is noted to intimidate people sometimes as he comes across “distant and untalkative.” Underneath that harsh exterior (though come on…that long hair and comfortable sweater indicate there’s a secret teddy bear in there somewhere) Noa apparently craves friendship and is trying to move on from a vicious past…one of the aspects that will almost certainly play into the mystery aspects of Grave Seasons.

Perfect Garbage also confirmed that Noa is “one of the bigger guys” in a reply to the video on X (formerly Twitter), and given that the other man we’ve met, Hari, is also fairly sizable, it’s likely we’ll get to meet some small kings in the future, though many players have already picked Noa for their future husband…regardless of whether or not he’s the killer in their game.