Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 + 2 Nintendo Switch Review: X Marks the Spot

Even with the departure of producer Keiji Inafune, Capcom has been taking good care of the Blue Bomber lately. Not only have we gotten two Mega Man Legacy Collection games for Nintendo Switch, but an all new adventure, Mega Man 11, is coming to consoles and PC later this year.

But in the middle of these releases, the publisher has decided to pay tribute to Mega Man X, the futuristic take on the heroic character. And between both of the Mega Man X Legacy Collection titles, it’s done a suitable job with said tribute. That’s not to say every game is a winner, as there are a couple that are acquired tastes. But overall, this is a balanced package that no retro fan should be without.

The collection spans across two releases, with Mega Man X through X4 on Legacy Collection 1; and X5 through X8 on Legacy Collection 2. There’s no side releases in between these, like Maverick Hunter X, as Capcom wanted to focus on the “core” games in the series. Some may be disappointed by this, but there’s still hours’ worth of retro-based fun to have here.

Probably the best way to start is at the beginning, as the early X games set a splendid tempo for the games to come. Mega Man X2 specifically is a great turning point for the saga, although some may argue that Mega Man X3 was the real difference maker. (After all, it’s fetching a fortune over on eBay for the original SNES cartridge.)

An X For Everyone

But it’s with X4 that things get really interesting, with the move to PlayStation/Saturn land. The music is way better here, and even the graphics are a little more refined. Plus, being able to choose between X and his ally Zero is a neat touch, with two unique gameplay styles that really click.

The later games in the series are a mixed batch. Not to say that they’re bad, but they meander a bit when it comes to the X vision. This is particularly true with X7 and X8, which try to do a bit too much for their own good. Still, some fans may be pleased with how they’ve turned out; and if you’ve never played them before, they’re worth a look.

Where Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 + 2 truly shines is with its extras. If the games are too hard for you (and they may be), then you can turn on Rookie Hunter Mode for a little more relaxed challenge. The game doesn’t penalize you for taking this route, which is a nice touch…especially for younger players.

X Goodies Galore

If it’s a difficult approach you’re after, then you’ll want to step right into X Challenge Mode. Here, you’ll take on two bosses at once, having to overcome their attacks while keeping up on your own. You can actually choose three special weapons to bring with you, so the odds aren’t so totally lopsided against you. This, combined with the addition of online leaderboards, makes for one of the best additions we’ve seen in a retro compilation to date.

Some other features round out the collection. The ability to tweak each game’s visuals for a much crisper look is awesome; and being able to collect Hunter Medals shows your true devotion to each game. Note: you won’t be able to clean up on these with Rookie Hunter mode turned on, so practice up before you go after these.

Like the original Mega Man Legacy Collection games, X 1 + 2 comes with a separate Museum with goods to look through, including a bunch of behind-the-scenes artwork, along with a music player, pieces of merchandise and so much more. It’s totally worth your time, especially if you’re all about the history of the Blue Bomber.

A Legacy Well Preserved

What’s more, it’s nice to have options. If you get the retail version of Legacy Collection on Switch, you get both games in one shot (with Legacy Collection 2 being downloadable). However, for the most part, you can buy the separate volumes for $20 a pop. This may be your best bet, especially if you’re just getting started in the X saga. You can start slow before you decide if the second Legacy Collection is worth tackling. I believe it is, particularly for Mega Man X5 in itself.

The game’s presentation is very well done. The retro coding for each title is very loyally handled, from Super Nintendo to PlayStation 2; and the slowdown has also been done away with as well, making for a smooth experience all around. Again, not all games measure up when it comes to quality (still feeling that lull with X8), but fans will still appreciate what’s here.

How you purchase the Mega Man X Legacy Collection games is totally up to you. But I think they’re worth buying as a package, just to see the broad scope of what the series as a whole has to offer. Sure, there are some speed bumps; but they’re more than made up for with quality moments from the course of the series.

Besides, the more love you give to the Legacy Collection, the better chance we’ll see top-notch compilations like this from Capcom in the future. Daddy needs a Maximo compilation!

WWG’s Score: 4 out of 5.

