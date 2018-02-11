Armature Debunks Metal Gear Solid HD Collection for PlayStation 4 Leak

A rumor has been circulating that suggested Armature Studios was working on a HD Metal Gear Solid collection for the PlayStation 4, a rumor that was actually just a type and has now been proven false.

The rumor first began on forums like Reddit when a user created a post that included an archive of a post from Armature that gave details on a Metal Gear Solid HD Collection for the PlayStation Vita. While the body of text only discussed the PS Vita version, the information on the side where it listed publisher, platforms, and genre had PS4 listed as a platform alongside the PS Vita.

While the possibility of a PS4 version of the Metal Gear Solid HD Collection was more than enough to get the rumor mill going, the speculation about the PS4 version heightened when the PS4 listing was removed from the page. Fixes such as this can sometimes mean that the studios slipped up and accidentally listed unannounced information before quickly removing it, it seems that the removal this time was simply to correct a typo.

DualShockers reached out to Armature Studios in an attempt to verify or debunk the rumor and received a response from the studio that confirmed the listing was just an unintentional typo on their part.

“Unfortunately this was simply a typo by one of our web developers and is neither a leak nor indication that the MGS HD collection is coming to PS4,” Armature Studios told DualShockers. “Or that Armature is working on any new MGS games.”

The Armature Studios site has since updated the page to show only the PS Vita listed under the platforms section with no sign of a PS4 version. Similarly, the Reddit post where the rumor first began spreading within the Metal Gear Solid subreddit has since been updated as well with a stickied comment that references DualShocker’s article and clarifies that the Metal Gear Solid HD Collection is not coming to the console through Armature Studios.

The leak being ruled as false by Armature Studios is a blow to Metal Gear Solid fans who were hoping to play the older games once again on the PS4, but perhaps an actual HD collection will come sometime in the future.