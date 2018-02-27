Metal Gear Survive Patch Notes Released Along With Apology Gift

Patch notes for a new Metal Gear Survive update have been released alongside an apology gift for players following issues that affected the game’s launch.

The official Metal Gear Twitter account first shared the news of the apology bonus on Tuesday, a gift that’ll give players a number of SV Coins as well as a Premium Boost pass that’ll be active for one day so long as the players created an avatar before a certain date.

#MGSurvive: We know there’s been some bumps during launch and we’re working hard to sort out the final issues. As an apology, we’re giving away 100 SV Coins & 1 Premium Boost pass (1 day) to everyone who created an avatar before 2/2 14:59 (JST). Login to redeem your bonus. (1/3) — METAL GEAR OFFICIAL (@metalgear_en) February 27, 2018

A correction was issued shortly after that clarified a type while saying that everyone who created an avatar before Feb. 27 would be eligible to receive the bonus, so brand new players who are just now starting won’t be able to receive the gift.

In addition to the gift for players who worked through the launch troubles alongside Konami, the Twitter account also shared a list of changes included in the latest patch. The full changelist was shared in an image attached to the tweet but can also be found below, some of the more notable changes being the adjusted reward balance and the nerfs to the shotgun weapons.

CO-OP Mission (HARD) – Adjusted the Clear Rank balance

CO-OP Mission – Adjusted the reward balance

CO-OP Mission – Adjusted how personal scores are calculated

CO-OP Mission – Improved the matchmaking

Fixed a recipe for custom undergarments

Fixed a rare issue where option parts couldn’t be added to some gear

Adjusted the MAG POUCH capacity

Adjusted the firepower of shotgun type weapons

Adjusted the recipe for Revival Pills

Fixed a bug where bottles or canteens would disappear when preparing soup

Modified the time between two attacks from 12 to 24 hours during Base Camp Dig

Fixed a bug where too many Support Defenders would disappear when used.

Patches like these and other improvements will be accompanied by scheduled maintenance is also planned to come every Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. GMT during which time online services will be unavailable. That’s a real bummer considering the fact that players always have to be online to play the game, so not even single-player is available during these times.

Finally, it was announced that the issue mentioned above regarding the disappearances of Support Defenders had been corrected and that Support Defenders would be reinstated in players’ crews.

Metal Gear Survive is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.