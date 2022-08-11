Metal Slug Tactics Delayed

Metal Slug Tactics has been officially delayed, publisher Dotemu and developer Leikir Studio announced today. The tactical adaptation of the run-and-gun franchise is now set to debut on the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in 2023. When, exactly, it might release next year is unclear. As for why the video game has been delayed, the given reason is a fairly typical one: more time is necessary to get it right.

"Marco, Eri, Fio, and Tarma are tinkering away to make [Metal Slug Tactics] as explosive as possible on release, but the squad needs a bit more time in the shop to prepare for the battles ahead," the official announcement of the delay of Metal Slug Tactics, shared to Twitter, reads. "See you in 2023!" You can check out the delay announcement with its special new artwork for yourself embedded below:

"Metal Slug Tactics reunites Marco, Eri, Fio, and Tarma as they lead the Peregrine Falcon Squad into a new battlefield through dynamic, strategic combat," the initial announcement of Metal Slug Tactics stated back when it was first revealed in 2021. "Players wield classic METAL SLUG weaponry, leveraging skill trees, perks, and a super attack-fueling adrenaline system to outwit and demolish flanks of the series' signature villains."

As noted above, Metal Slug Tactics is now set to release for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in 2023. Exactly when that might be in 2023 has not yet been announced. The upcoming title is developed entirely by Leikir Studio with support from Dotemu. The access to the IP has been supplied by SNK, but it would appear that SNK has nothing to do with the actual development of the video game. You can check out all of our previous coverage of video games in general right here.

