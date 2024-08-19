Metaphor: ReFantazio Reveals Full English Voice Cast

Ahead of its release later this fall, Atlus has announced the full English voice cast for its new RPG Metaphor: ReFantazio. As the months have continued to pass, new details on Metaphor have slowly started to come about and better give prospective players an idea of what this fresh IP will have in store. Now, Atlus has outlined its voice cast for those in English-speaking territories to further build anticipation toward launch.

In total, Atlus unveiled the 11 main roles of Metaphor: ReFantazio and the actors that will be playing each. The game’s main protagonist will be voiced by Caleb Yun, who has previous voice credits in Diablo IV, Starfield, and various entries in Sega’s Like a Dragon franchise. Other actors listed also happen to have frequented franchises that include Final Fantasy, Cyberpunk 2077, and Super Smash Bros.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s the full list of voice actors that will be appearing in Metaphor’s main roles:

Protagonist – Caleb Yen

Strohl – Stewart Clarke

Hulkenberg – Kristin Atherton

Gallica – Alejandra Reynoso

Heismay – Phillipe Spall

Junah – Emma Ballantine

Eupha – Emily Burnett

Neuras – David Monteith

Louis – Joseph Tweedale

More – Greg Chun

Grius – Gordon Cooper

To further lift the veil on its cast members, Atlus also announced that Metaphor: ReFantazio will be playing a big part in Gamescom 2024 this week. For those attending the show in Cologne, Germany, a demo of Metaphor will be available to try out at Xbox’s booth. Those watching from home, though, can look forward to an interview with actors Stewart Clarke and Kristin Atherton that will touch on the recording process for Metaphor. This interview is set to be hosted by Xbox and will go live on the publisher’s YouTube channel later this week.

As for the release of Metaphor: ReFantazio, it’s only a little more than two months away at the time of this writing. The game is set to launch on October 11, 2024, and will come to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Unlike Persona 3 Reload which Atlus released earlier this year, though, Metaphor won’t be launching directly onto Xbox Game Pass.