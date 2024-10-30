New Metaphor: ReFantazio Update Released for PS5 and Xbox

Atlus has released another new update today for its hit RPG Metaphor: ReFantazio. Since releasing earlier in October, there have only been a few subsequent patches for Metaphor across PS5, Xbox, and PC. Most of these updates have been pretty small in nature and have only fixed a couple of one-off bugs that players have found in the game. Now, this trend has continued, and the latest patch might very well be the biggest one so far.

Downloadable right now, this new Metaphor: ReFantazio update doesn’t do a whole lot in the grand scheme of things. Even though it’s likely the biggest post-release patch yet, it’s still a pretty tiny one that only incorporates a few new fixes. Some of these resolutions are related to a bug that was appearing in the Catacombs, one tied to progression being blocked, and another that changed a previous animation. The biggest change, though, is the ability to turn off motion blur when dashing, which can now be toggled in the settings menu.

The main thing to note with this Metaphor: ReFantazio update for the moment is that it’s only live on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Atlus said that the said patch will be coming to PC at some point in the future, but has yet to provide a specific release date. In all likelihood, it should drop before this week has come to a close given the cadence Atlus has with previous patch releases. If that update ends up being at all different in any major ways from this one, then we’ll be sure to let you know.

Until then, you can find the full patch notes for today’s new Metaphor: ReFantazio update attached below.