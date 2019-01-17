‘Metro Exodus’ Will Have Several Endings, Player Choice Will Matter

The Metro franchise is known for its narrative depths and fans of the series will definitely feel that familiar terseness once more with Metro Exodus. The expansive new title on the horizon promises a tale worth getting lost in and one with heavy choices – choices that matter. Deep Silver’s Huw Beynon recently revealed just how much that choice will impact Metro Exodus’ endgame.

“It is really important that the way that system works is that those choices aren’t telegraphed up front,” said Beynon in a recent interview with PlayStation Universe. “There is no prompt that says press this button to do the good thing, press this button to do the bad thing. Honestly, we don’t call it a morality system because it is not just black and white. I think it is a lot more nuanced than that. It is very subtle in the game and that’s important as we don’t want people to try and game it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Like many other games in the similar choice-driven vein, there will be various endings that will heavily rely on what players choose within their journey.

“You play the game the way you want to play,” Beynon added. “You can be whatever character you want to be. You can react to the world however you like. But, ultimately, there will be consequences for the choices you make. There is no right ending and there is no wrong ending. As our creative director says, ‘You will get the ending that you deserve.’”

Metro Exodus releases February 15th for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more about the game itself: