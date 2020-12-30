Metro: Last Light Redux Is Free for a Limited Time

✖

Digital storefront GOG.com is offering the popular video game Metro: Last Light Redux for free for a limited time. The offer is being made as the store concludes its ongoing winter sale, and is only available until Friday, January 1st at 9AM ET/6AM PT. The website appears to be experiencing some heavy loads, however, which might make it difficult to grab until the traffic dies down.

As with all free video games like this, there are a few catches to keep in mind. The first is obvious: if not claimed before the offer disappears, it won't appear in your library. Additionally, because this is GOG.com, it is a DRM-free PC copy of the video game. Unlike other storefronts, however, you do not need to use a specific launcher to play it, though the key is tied to whatever GOG.com account you use.

Grab Metro: Last Light Redux for FREE within the next 48h during our Winter Sale Finale! ❄️ https://t.co/VjtGvpA0WM | 3500+ deals up to -91% pic.twitter.com/8zcHKoXXey — GOG.COM (@GOGcom) December 30, 2020

Here is how the GOG.com store listing officially describes Metro: Last Light Redux, if you are unfamiliar with the title:

"It is the year 2034. Beneath the ruins of post-apocalyptic Moscow, in the tunnels of the Metro, the remnants of mankind are besieged by deadly threats from outside – and within. Mutants stalk the catacombs beneath the desolate surface, and hunt amidst the poisoned skies above.

"But rather than stand united, the station-cities of the Metro are locked in a struggle for the ultimate power, a doomsday device from the military vaults of D6. A civil war is stirring that could wipe humanity from the face of the earth forever. As Artyom, burdened by guilt but driven by hope, you hold the key to our survival – the last light in our darkest hour…"

As noted above, Metro: Last Light Redux is only available to claim for free for just under two days. GOG.com itself is the digital storefront owned by CD Projekt, the same company that includes Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red as a subsidiary. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Metro gaming franchise right here.

What do you think of GOG.com offering Metro: Last Light Redux for free? Have you purchased anything from the ongoing sale? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!