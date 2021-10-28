Metroid Dread Demo Released for Nintendo Switch

Metroid Dread is one of the biggest releases of the year for Nintendo Switch, and those that are on the fence about checking out the game can now do so thanks to a free demo available on the eShop. Nintendo revealed the news on Twitter tonight alongside a fun new piece of art featuring Samus Aran’s visor on a pumpkin. The game has been a massive critical success for the company, but the Metroid series has never been a major seller for Nintendo. Hopefully, this demo will give Switch owners a better idea of what to expect from the game!

Nintendo’s Tweet announcing the demo can be found embedded below.

Time to amp up the dread for an early Halloween treat.



A demo for the critically acclaimed #MetroidDread releases now! Now everyone can try Samus’ latest adventure by downloading the demo on #NintendoSwitch #eShop!https://t.co/vzDIkbxo5z pic.twitter.com/vhRWhpDcRk — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 28, 2021

Metroid Dread isn’t technically a horror game, but tying it to the Halloween season makes a lot of sense! The Metroid franchise is better known for its exploration elements, but Dread changes up the formula by adding heart-pounding encounters with EMMI robots. Past Metroid games have featured some moments of tension (the series was inspired by Ridley Scott’s Alien), but Metroid Dread takes things to a much greater level. Gamers looking for something to fill them with dread this week should look no further.

Unfortunately, it’s unclear whether progress from the demo can be transferred to the full version of the game. Nintendo has offered that option in the past, so players don’t have to retread ground that they already covered. Hopefully, that option is intact, so players that decide to purchase the game can keep their progress and keep moving on. With the holiday season just around the corner, this demo might even convince players to add the game to their wish lists.

This year is quickly drawing to a close, and Metroid Dread is looking like a strong canddiate for Game of the Year. The title has received near universal acclaim since its release earlier this month, including a 5 out of 5 score from my own review for ComicBook.com. You can check it out right here alongside our previous coverage of the game.

