New Metroid Dread Trailer Revealed by Nintendo

Prior to its release later this fall, Nintendo has today revealed a new trailer for the highly-anticipated action-adventure game Metroid Dread. This trailer in question doesn't feature any new gameplay to take a gander at, but it does offer up some more details about the story that might be at the center of this fifth mainline installment in the Metroid series.

Shared to Nintendo's official Twitter account, this new video of Metroid Dread is only a little longer than 30 seconds. Rather than being filled with fast-paced action, the trailer instead shows off Samus as she investigates the new location that she'll be exploring. Specifically, this new locale is known as planet ZDR and it seems to offer an extensive history that Samus looks like she'll learn more about over the course of the experience.

Faint glimpses hint at the dread that lies ahead for Samus. Escape from planet ZDR as the legendary bounty hunter when #MetroidDread arrives on 10/8.https://t.co/GaheR6tGCi pic.twitter.com/W4QMhlarpx — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 6, 2021

In all likelihood, what Nintendo has opted to show in this new Metroid Dread trailer likely comes from the game's opening hours. If Dread is anything like previous Metroid titles, it seems like we can expect the title's initial moments to see Samus landing on planet ZDR before going deeper into its corridors. The opening sequences of this trailer, in particular, show Samus landing her ship on the planet before venturing onward. Those who have specifically played Super Metroid will likely see some obvious comparisons between the classic Super Nintendo entry and what is being shown here in Metroid Dread.

If this new trailer does pique your interest, luckily, we don't have to wait a whole lot longer for Metroid Dread to release. The game is poised to launch later this year on October 8 and will be releasing exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. Until then, you can look to pre-order the title right now if you'd like to receive an extra bonus goodie.

Are you planning to pick up Metroid Dread for yourself in a couple of months? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.