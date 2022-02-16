Metroid Fans Are Not Happy About Wii U and 3DS eShop Closures

Yesterday, Nintendo announced that it plans on closing down the Wii U and 3DS eShops in March 2023. The announcement gives plenty of time to plan out purchases, but many are worried about the future, particularly fans of the Metroid franchise. As it currently stands, just three games in the series can be played on Nintendo Switch: Metroid, Super Metroid, and last year’s Metroid Dread. Of those three, the former two can only be played with a subscription to Nintendo Switch Online. However, the Wii U and 3DS have many more options that will be unavailable starting next year.

Nintendo can hardly be blamed for shutting down these storefronts. While it’s unfortunate, it likely costs much more to keep them online than the company makes having them open. However, the move highlights just how many games are inaccessible on Switch. When Metroid Dread was first revealed at E3 last year, it led to a lot of gamers trying out past series entries for the first time. Unfortunately, games like Metroid: Zero Mission and Metroid Prime Trilogy can only be purchased on Wii U, unless players want to spend big money on original copies. Hopefully, Nintendo will take this opportunity to make these games more accessible!

We don’t know if it will come to Switch…

Just a reminder that Metroid Prime Trilogy is really cheap on the Wii U eShop. If you want to play that game, maybe get it while you have the chance. There's no guarantee it'll come to Switch — j (@AlphaOblivion7) February 16, 2022

…and if it does, it could be much more expensive!

With the Wii U eShop getting taken off next year, you better get your cheapest way to play Metroid Prime Trilogy as soon as possible — Omega (@Omegamario17) February 16, 2022

The series saw reinvigorated interest last year.

Please don't shut down the eShop for Wii U and 3DS. There are so many great games we can't find anywhere else! Just look at how Metroid games sold on those consoles last year. We love that library, and we still want to be able to consume those tittles 💔😭 — Felipe (@felipefesantana) February 16, 2022

The games have been available for a while…

https://twitter.com/Daneasaur1/status/1493936749210259461

…but Zero Mission and Fusion should absolutely be on Switch.

Did people expect the 3DS and WiiU eShop to be around forever?? 🤣

I mean, we knew this was coming.



But it would be hella dumb to not move all those games to the NS eShop. I've been asking Nintendo forever to make Metroid Zero Mission and Fusion available there. — Wreckless (@WrecklessRidley) February 16, 2022

Those eBay copies are expensive!

Metroid Prime Trilogy for $20 is an absolute steal by the way. Once the eShop dies, you'll have to hunt down the physical Wii version… https://t.co/pRgjwOEQLM pic.twitter.com/wKfsvXONxv — Tornado9797 (@Tornado9797) February 16, 2022

So many gems available on the system.

On the Wii U eShop I need to buy Metroid Fusion and Minish Cap, two games I still need to play and don't have yet 😬 — Walter ☕️🍂 (@ZenArcana) February 16, 2022

Go quick!