Metroid Fans Are Not Happy About Wii U and 3DS eShop Closures

Yesterday, Nintendo announced that it plans on closing down the Wii U and 3DS eShops in March 2023. The announcement gives plenty of time to plan out purchases, but many are worried about the future, particularly fans of the Metroid franchise. As it currently stands, just three games in the series can be played on Nintendo Switch: Metroid, Super Metroid, and last year’s Metroid Dread. Of those three, the former two can only be played with a subscription to Nintendo Switch Online. However, the Wii U and 3DS have many more options that will be unavailable starting next year.
Nintendo can hardly be blamed for shutting down these storefronts. While it’s unfortunate, it likely costs much more to keep them online than the company makes having them open. However, the move highlights just how many games are inaccessible on Switch. When Metroid Dread was first revealed at E3 last year, it led to a lot of gamers trying out past series entries for the first time. Unfortunately, games like Metroid: Zero Mission and Metroid Prime Trilogy can only be purchased on Wii U, unless players want to spend big money on original copies. Hopefully, Nintendo will take this opportunity to make these games more accessible!
Videos by ComicBook.com
Keep reading to see what Metroid fans are saying about the Wii U and 3DS eShops!