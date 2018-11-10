Microsoft Acquires ‘Fallout: New Vegas’ Developer Obsidian Entertainment

Obsidian Entertainment gave us some incredible RPG experience such as Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2, Pillars of Eternity, and Fallout: New Vegas. Last year the studio mentioned that they wouldn’t be opposed to an acquisition if the fit was natural and now it looks like Microsoft has arrived to fit that bill.

Officially announced during the X018 celebration event, Obsidian Entertainment was the latest studio to join the Microsoft family – despite their rocky past. Founded back in 2003, Microsoft boasted “[The] studio quickly made a name for itself with the Xbox exclusive Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords. Over the last fifteen years, they have delivered genre-defining RPGs to players on both console and PC through titles including Fallout: New Vegas, South Park: The Stick of Truth, and Pillars of Eternity.”

When the company made the announcement, they revealed just how important both the inclusion of Obsidian and Wasteland’s inXile was to the company. “It was important for us to find studio partners who have strong creative visions, a mastery of their medium and are expert world-builders. Obsidian and inXile embody all of these qualities while also bringing expertise on the PC platform and a unique RPG focus to the table.”

Obsidian had previously mentioned that they weren’t ready for Fallout: New Vegas to be their last game in the Fallout-verse. With Bethesda’s primary focus being on Fallout 76, a spin-off, it would be a good time for Obsidian to step back in with their single-player flair.

The Xbox team added, “Together, the two new studios bolster Microsoft Studios to now include 13 distinct and diverse game development teams. We’re focused on implementing new Microsoft technologies, delivering content for new platforms and services like Xbox Game Pass, and creating exclusive games that turn players into loyal Xbox fans. We are committed to expanding the Microsoft Studios franchises players already love, and investing in new, exclusive content for every type of gamer.”

One thing is for sure, it will be interesting to see how it plays out with the Xbox brand under new leadership. It’s no secret that the two brands haven’t had the smoothest working relationship, especially when looking back at Stormlands, but Xboss Phil Spencer has been doing amazing work bringing the console back into the hands of gamers making this a fresh start for all parties involved.