Microsoft Shows Off Project xCloud in Action

Microsoft brought the heat with today’s installment of Inside Xbox. Not only did they officially reveal the beautiful Phantom White controller, but they also finally announced that Halo: The Master Chief Collection was coming to PC with Halo Reach in tow. That said, another highlight of the show was seeing Project xCloud in action.

For those who don’t know, Project xCloud is Microsoft’s jump into the game-streaming realm, offering gamers the ability to play their favorite games wherever they wish to. The demo that took place was simply a Xbox One controller connected to a cell phone and running Forza Horizon 4 with ease, and it looks fantastic.

Play the games you want, on the devices you want, whenever you want. Project xCloud has big plans, and they’re kicking off this year. #InsideXbox pic.twitter.com/kyoXSjDc4W — Xbox (@Xbox) March 12, 2019

“We’re developing Project xCloud not as a replacement for game consoles, but as a way to provide the same choice and versatility that lovers of music and video enjoy today,” Kareem Choudhry said. “We’re adding more ways to play Xbox games. We love what’s possible when a console is connected to a 4K TV with full HDR support and surround sound – that remains a fantastic way to experience console gaming. We also believe in empowering gamers to decide when and how to play.”

The good news is that Microsoft will begin to roll out tests for the new service later this year. “Project xCloud is an integral part of our vision for placing you the gamer at the center of your experience, giving you more choice in how and when you play,” Choudhry continued. “We’re excited to share more about the technology and our progress in the coming months, including the first details of how and when you can help us test it in real-world scenarios later this year.”

While specific details were not mentioned, we imagine we’ll be hearing more at E3 this year. You can read more about Project xCloud right here.

What do you think about this? Are you looking forward to giving Project xCloud a try at some point in the future? How would you utilize the technology?

