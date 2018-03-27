Microsoft Announces Xbox Spring Sale, Prices Slashed On Hundreds of Games

Yesterday, we reported that prices were slashed on a number of Xbox One and Xbox 360 games, as part of the company’s usual Deals With Gold weekly deals. However, it turns out that this was a tie-in with a much larger promotion.

Microsoft’s Larry “Major Nelson” Hyrb has confirmed that the Xbox Spring Sale is here, with deals on hundreds of Xbox One and Xbox 360 games. And the sale is going on much longer than expected, starting today and running through April 9, so you’ve got a little longer to pick up some killer deals for your Xbox One and Xbox 360 consoles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, most of the deals we listed yesterday are still intact, but we’ve recapped everything in one convenient place in the list below, so you can see what all is being offered and shop to your heart’s content. You’ve got a couple of weeks to stock up on games in the Batman series, as well as Resident Evil, Grand Theft Auto V and more. Lots more.

Check out the deals over the next few pages, including more deals on Xbox One and Xbox 360 that we somehow missed with our original post!

(Deals with an asterisk indicate bargains for Xbox Live Gold members only.)

Xbox One Deals

Xbox One Deals Con’t.

Xbox One Deals Con’t.

Xbox One Deals Con’t.

Xbox One Deals Con’t.

Xbox One Deals Con’t.

Xbox One Deals Con’t.

Xbox One Deals Con’t.

Xbox One Deals Con’t.

Xbox One Deals Con’t.

Xbox One Deals Con’t.

Xbox One Deals Con’t.

Xbox 360 Deals

Xbox 360 Deals Con’t.

Xbox 360 Deals Con’t.

Xbox 360 Deals Con’t.

Xbox 360 Deals Con’t.