PlayStation Issues Statement on Messy PS5 Pre-Orders, More Consoles to Be Available Soon

Pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 did not go smoothly to say the least about the process, and Sony is very much aware of that. Pre-orders went live earlier than expected and without much notice which meant that as soon as most people knew the consoles were available, stocks were already sold out. In a statement issued on Saturday regarding the whole pre-order fiasco, PlayStation apologized for the way the PlayStation 5 pre-orders were handled and said that we’ll see more consoles available soon through different retailers. There will also be more available throughout the end of the year.

The statement from PlayStation was shared on Twitter on Saturday to address how things have gone so far. Retailers should have more information about PlayStation 5 availability soon, according to PlayStation, so hopefully people will stand a better chance of getting their consoles whenever those pre-orders become available once again.

“Let’s be honest: PS5 preorders could have been a lot smoother. We truly apologize for that,” PlayStation’s statement said. “Over the next few days, we will release more PS5 consoles for preorder – retailers will share more details. And more PS5s will be available through the end of the year.”

Much of the frustration surrounding the PlayStation 5 pre-orders over the past couple of days stems from the fact that Sony did not give people notice in advance that the pre-orders would be opening soon. The company previously said that it would give people warning before the pre-orders started, but shortly after the prices of the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition were announced, the pre-orders followed through different retailers like Amazon, GameStop, and Best Buy. To make matters worse, many people who signed up to be notified when the pre-orders were opening and to have a first chance at getting the PlayStation 5 through PlayStation Direct found that they didn’t receive an invite to the pre-order event.

Since then, the PlayStation 5 pre-orders have gone as quickly as they arrived, but that’ll hopefully change soon whenever the consoles are restocked through different retailers. Some retailers like Amazon have already been sending out warnings to buyers that people might not get their consoles on time due to the high demand of the PlayStation 5, though there haven’t been cases of canceled pre-orders yet due to a lack of stock.

The PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition are scheduled to release on November 12th.