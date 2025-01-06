Microsoft Announces Changes to Xbox Game Pass Quests

Some major changes are coming to Xbox Game Pass later this week. This morning, Microsoft announced that it’s overhauling Xbox Game Pass Quests, in several different ways. The most significant change will be an expansion of Quests, which will be available to PC Game Pass subscribers. The program will expand to PC Game Pass starting on January 7th. Just like on console, players will earn points, which can then be redeemed for Xbox gift cards. On top of the expansion to PC Game Pass, subscribers can expect to see several quests streamlined, and made simpler.

Every day, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can get 10 points for playing any game for 15 minutes or more. There will also be streak bonuses. Subscribers that play five days a week for 15 minutes or more each day will earn a streak bonus. Those streak bonuses will multiply if players can keep them going. After two weeks, the bonus increases to 2x on points, 3x after three weeks, and 4x after four weeks. Anything beyond four weeks will retain the 4x bonus. Players will also be rewarded for playing multiple games in the Game Pass catalog. Playing four games for 15 minutes or more each month will earn players the monthly Monthly 4-pack bonus, while playing eight or more for 15 minutes or more will earn the Monthly 8-pack bonus. A video showcasing the changes can be found below.

Another major change announced today is that Game Pass Quests will no longer be available to users under the age of 18. According to Xbox, this decision “aligns more closely with our continued commitment to foster positive, age-appropriate gaming experiences.” Users under 18 won’t lose any of the points that they’ve previously obtained, and they’ll still be able to earn points through “parentally approved purchases of eligible items on the Microsoft Store, eligible searches on Microsoft Bing and other non-gameplay activities, such as completing the Microsoft Rewards Daily Set.” That’s sure to disappoint some younger users, but hopefully it won’t have too much of an impact.

These changes will go live this week in all of the regions in which Game Pass Quests are currently offered. The program will also be expanding to Japan on October 7th. There are still a lot of countries that don’t have Game Pass Rewards just yet, but this could be a sign that the program will continue expanding to new markets. For the time being, however, fans will have to settle for the currently offered one. The changes to Quests will coincide with the arrival of the next game on the Xbox Game Pass standard tier, which is Road 96. If subscribers are looking for a title to start earning points, that might be a worthwhile candidate!

