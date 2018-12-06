Mike Laidlaw Joins ‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ Studio

Mike Laidlaw has given us some incredible journeys in the past with titles such as Dragon Age and the upcoming Waylanders game. Now his gift is spreading to another studio as he joins the Assassin’s Creed Odyssey studio over at Ubisoft Montreal.

Though he hasn’t revealed what exactly he’s working on yet, Laidlaw seems very excited for what’s to come and that’s exciting to us as gamers as well. It looks like progress is being made as well, since he’s technically been with the new team for several months now.

I always knew I’d go back to triple-A at some point, once I found the right team and project. Spoiler: I did at Ubisoft Quebec and I’m so damn excited to finally talk about it!//t.co/41sPcyfUsZ — Mike Laidlaw (@Mike_Laidlaw) December 5, 2018

When Assassin’s Creed Odyssey debuted, a common joke in the gaming community was that Ubisoft was acting more like BioWare than BioWare was. The reason being is that Laidlaw’s previous work – and what BioWare is known for – is heavily rooted in choice and romance. The latest Assassin’s Creed title took a page from that book and RPG fans could not get enough of the latest creative direction for the franchise.

Laidlaw also took to his LinkedIn to give a more personalized update. “The most exciting aspect of consulting was the opportunity to meet many incredibly talented folks across the industry and offer insight on some truly interesting projects,” the creative director mentioned. “One of which, in fact, is the one I’m joining here at Ubisoft.

“In my months working with the team here, I’ve been really impressed with the combination of passion and raw talent in the studio. If you’ve played the excellent Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – which was principally developed here in Quebec City – you already have some taste of what that combination can produce.”

Whether he’s helping out Assassin’s Creed or another game altogether, we’re excited for what he has in store! As for what else is slated for the Assassin’s Creed Odyssey studio, the team recently released the first episode of the new DLC for Odyssey, Legacy of the Blade! You can learn more about that with our previous coverage here.

