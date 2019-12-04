Minecraft’s Buzzy Bees Update Is Releasing Soon

Minecraft has a new update releasing soon that’s delivering on one of its long-teased promises to add another mob to the game. Bees are coming to Minecraft as part of the holiday update that’s planned for a December 11th release, and it’s hosting multiple events around the release to celebrate the occasion. Livestreams will start towards the end of the week and will continue throughout the weekend with more events happening next week, and Minecraft players will even have the chance to purchase some bee-themed Minecraft merch to support real-life bees.

A press release and a post on the Minecraft site announced the release of the update that’s coming in just a few days with the Buzzy Bees mob being the highlight of the update. Players may recall that these bees were first added to the Java version of the game way back in August through one of the game’s Snapshots, and on December 11th, they’ll be coming to all Bedrock versions of the game.

“No need to flutter about, I’ll get straight to the good stuff – Buzzy Bees, our upcoming Holiday update, and all the new features that come with it, are coming to Minecraft on December 11th!” the post about the Buzzy Bees update said. “The bee’s big debut is cause for celebration, so we’re kicking off a whole bunch of bee-themed initiatives ahead of the big day.”

We’ve seen some previews of the bees before like the video at the top which was shared during this year’s MineCon event, and we’ll see even more on them soon. Three different livestreams have been scheduled with the first taking place on December 6th and the other streams happening the following two days. The community challenge that’s been planned will run from December 13th to the 15th, but we don’t yet know what it’ll consist of.

Minecraft’s announcements are typically very light-hearted, but like it’s done in the past with other charities, Minecraft has a more serious goal behind its bee content. Mojang has partnered with the WWF to donate sales from bee-themed content to the efforts centered around protecting the bees of the world.

There are three ways you can help us support WWF’s conservation work: donate during the live stream, purchase the cutest merchandise this side of the Overworld (available on Friday!), or purchase the Character Creator Bumblebee costume in the Minecraft Marketplace. We’ll be donating a percentage (62.5% to be exact) of those proceeds directly to WWF! To kick off these initiatives on behalf of the beloved bee, Mojang will be giving a $100,000 donation to WWF