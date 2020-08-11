Second Minecraft Dungeons DLC and New Features Get Release Date

✖

The next Minecraft Dungeons DLC called Creeping Winter is dropping on September 8th, Mojang announced this week. With it will come an update free to everyone regardless of if they have the DLC or not. That update will add some new features like more merchants for players to recruit in their camps and daily challenges for players to embark on during their missions. The Creeping Winter DLC follows the Jungle Awakens DLC that released in July and completes the two-part DLC roadmap previously laid out for Minecraft Dungeons.

We’ve gotten previews of Minecraft Dungeons’ second DLC several times in the past before learning what it’d be called and when it’d be available. Tuesday’s update on the content shares similar details by saying there will be more weapons, armors, and artifacts for players to find and new enemies to fight them with, but at least we now know when the content is coming.

“The Creeping Winter DLC brings a wintry storm that threatens to consume all it touches,” Mojang said. “The only chance of halting the biting frost is for a hero to take on new missions and relentless new enemies! Since no good deed goes unrewarded, let’s say it’s finders keepers on all the new armor, weapons, and artifacts you’ll run into along the way. Just watch out for chilling new mobs and slippery ice on your way to save the day!”

As an endless freeze engulfs the land, only a true hero can fight the frost! Creeping Winter DLC arrives September 8th! Plus, there’s a free update featuring Daily Trials and new camp merchants. Not forgetting the game’s physical release in stores! ↣ https://t.co/3NcJPABKli ↢ pic.twitter.com/ZfryUBHJ2n — Minecraft Dungeons (@dungeonsgame) August 11, 2020

The DLC is available to those who purchase it, but if you have just the base game itself, you can still take advantage of the free update coming on September 8th with Creeping Winter. Included in the update is a feature that’ll allow Blacksmiths to upgrade items for players and a new merchant called the “Gift Wrapper” who will let players trade items between one another if you’re playing with others. You’ll also be able to level up the merchants to improve their stock.

Adding to the game’s replayability factor will be some missions called “Daily Trials.” These challenges “make wild changes to the game mechanics which provide difficult, experimental, or fun challenges for you to overcome,” Mojang said.

In a final bit of news shared Tuesday, Mojang said the game will be released in physical editions starting on September 8th. The physical version to be sold is the Hero Edition which comes with both DLCs.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.