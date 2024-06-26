Attack on Titan Fan Spent Two Months Bringing the Shiganshina District to Minecraft

Minecraft as a video game has become one of the most popular games in the history of the medium. Allowing players of all ages to create their own environments and worlds, the game continues to be a hot seller despite arriving in 2011. To the surprise of none, anime fans have taken the opportunity to create locales from some of their favorite series. While Attack on Titan might have brought both its anime and manga to an end, that isn't stopping fans from paying homage to Eren Jaeger and the Scout Regiment in Minecraft. Now, one fan has released a new video showing how they created Shiganshina on the game's servers.

Creator Hajime Isayama has been enjoying his retirement so far from the world of Attack on Titan, spending quite a few years in telling the tales of the Survey Corps. Luckily for fans, Isayama seems willing to return to the universe, albeit via short stories that he releases on an irregular schedule. The latest example of this is Attack on Titan: Bad Boy, which focused on Captain Levi and his earlier years before he was cutting down Titans and attempting to save a world that he didn't quite understand.

Attack on Minecraft

One Minecraft player recreated the entirety of Shiganshina, the first district where Eren Jaeger, Armin, and Mikasa resided when Attack on Titan first began. Of course, everything was thrown into chaos in the anime series once the Colossal Titan broke down the walls and the horrible events continued to spiral out of control for the denizens of Paradis. While there might not be a sequel in store for the Scout Regiment, fans are clearly still paying tribute to the Titans.

Minecraft is set to take the world by storm in a brand new way in 2025 as a live-action movie will arrive next year on April 4th. The film will see Jason Momoa and Jack Black taking center stage, though many questions remain as to what the story of the movie will be. While Attack on Titan had been set to get its own North American live-action movie, Warner Bros has been tight-lipped as to whether the film will actually happen.

