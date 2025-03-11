One Key Minecraft Character Is Still Missing From the Minecraft Movie

Warner Bros. Pictures is bringing one of the biggest video games in Minecraft to the big screen, but is it going to include one key character from the franchise? As of now, we’ve seen a good amount of footage of A Minecraft Movie, which features Jack Black, Jason Mamoa, Sebastian Eugene Hansen, Danielle Brooks, and Jennifer Coolidge. While the live-action cast is stacked like blocks, we’ve got a taste of what the Minecraft Movie will bring to the crafting table with its in-game characters like villagers, creepers, and baby zombies. The visuals are a bit jarring, considering they have a sort of uncanny feel to them, but there are a lot of high box-office expectations riding on this, especially for Warner Bros.’s spring season. However, we haven’t seen one particular character yet that is essential to making Minecraft, which is a bit concerning.

When we think about Minecraft, our minds go to that block-filled environment filled with animals and creatures, but what about the player? We’ve seen Steve, who is essentially Jack Black in a blue shirt, but we have to remember that this isn’t the only player skin to choose from. One of the more notable player skins is Alex, which is the female equivalent of Steve. It’s important to note that Alex has had her time in the spotlight as she’s been a big part of the Minecraft community having appeared in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Minecraft Dungeons.

Alex has been a staple player for many Minecraft gamers as it’s another skin for those who want to play as a female. Nothing against Steve, but we’ve seen a lot of him being represented as the main player when there are several other skins to choose from. Seeing his appearance in A Minecraft Movie seems like the obvious choice compared to the other Minecraft skins, it does feel odd not having Alex be a part of the film.

If we had to make any guesses as to how Alex could be incorporated into the film, it could be through a post-credit scene, setting up her appearance in the sequel, which is almost inevitable. While the footage we’ve seen hasn’t shown Alex, there is a chance that Kate McKinnon could also be taking on the role, considering that her part in the movie is undisclosed. Slowly but surely, we’ve been introduced to a new character as we inch closer and closer to the April premiere, so perhaps we will see Alex appear soon.

Which characters do you want to see in A Minecraft Movie? Are you excited about the upcoming film? Let us know in the comments section below!