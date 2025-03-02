How Minecraft Players Can Get Free DLC for Watching A Minecraft Movie

A Minecraft Movie is releasing next month no matter what, and whether you love it or hate based on what you’ve seen in trailers so far, Minecraft players young and old are likely going to go see it in droves. Whether or not it’ll inspire them to pick up their pickaxes again and play Minecraft afterward remains to be seen, but you know the movie most definitely won’t come and go without a couple of in-game Minecraft collabs happening. One of the first of those has already been announced with those who are planning on going to see A Minecraft Movie able to snag some Minecraft DLC that’s an exclusive add-on for tickets during the opening weekend.

Fandango, Legendary, and Mojang are all working together to promote A Minecraft Movie with an in-game offer for a jetpack in Minecraft. According to the Fandango announcement, the jetpack DLC will be exclusive to this offer (though you may have already modded jetpacks into your Minecraft experience many times over by now).

“The Minecraft universe is coming to life like never before!” Fandango said about this offer. “Be among the first to see A Minecraft Movie on opening weekend (April 4th through April 6th) and unlock an exclusive, all-new Minecraft in-game jetpack!”

The Minecraft universe is coming to life like never before!



Be among the first to see A Minecraft Movie on opening weekend (4/3 – 4/6) and unlock an exclusive, all-new in-game jetpack add-on! This item is ONLY available with an opening weekend ticket — Don’t miss out before… pic.twitter.com/4N0BqTSTuw — Minecraft (@Minecraft) February 27, 2025

Since this is a Fandango deal, you’ll have to purchase your tickets through that retailer to get this offer. Buying a ticket for the opening weekend of A Minecraft Movie (April 3rd to April 6th) will net you an email for an in-game code. By following the instructions in your email, you’ll get a code that can then be redeemed. Once you finish everything that’s asked of you, you’ll get the in-game Minecraft jetpack so long as you claim your code and use it before the end of the year.

Whether it’s Dune, SpongeBob SquarePants, Avatar: The Last Airbender, or countless other properties that have been added to the game, Minecraft opens its blocky doors wide to all kinds of crossover opportunities. Given that A Minecraft Movie already has some very recognizable characters like Jack Black’s take on Steve and Jason Momoa’s character named Garett Garrison, we’re surely going to see more from those characters in-game as well as whatever other DLCs Mojang might have planned.

A Minecraft Movie will head to theaters on April 4th, but this Minecraft DLC will be available throughout the entire first weekend that the movie is out.