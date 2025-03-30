Minecraft Gives Out Free Movie DLC

The release of A Minecraft Movie is just around the corner, and Microsoft and Mojang seem to be pulling out all the stops to get players to check it out. In honor of the movie’s release, new DLC has been announced for Minecraft, and the best part is that it’s completely free. In the DLC, players will enter an arcade, where they’ll be able to play as characters from the movie, and check out 3 new mini-games. The mini-games include Elytra Race, First Night Survival, and Mansion Stealth. The game’s official website is also teasing that a certain trophy will be unlocked by players that beat all the records.

The arcade setting seems to be a nod to Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison, played in A Minecraft Movie by Jason Momoa. Garrett’s whole persona in the film is that he was a record setting gamer in the ’80s, but he’s very much a “noob” when it comes to Minecraft. The trailers for the film so far have highlighted Garrett’s past as a competitive gamer, with some style choices that seem to evoke real-life record setter Billy Mitchell. Choosing the arcade setting for the DLC makes a lot of sense in that regard. A trailer for the DLC can be found below.

So far, the DLC looks pretty impressive! The characters bear a strong resemblance to their movie counterparts, with the likenesses of Jack Black and Jason Momoa both being particularly strong. The 3 mini-games also seem to do a nice job channeling major scenes from the movie, without completely retelling the events of A Minecraft Movie, or spoiling what happens. Ideally, this should give players something fun to do after seeing the movie, or to get them pumped up before its arrival. The DLC is available in Minecraft right now, and it can be claimed right here.

Minecraft is the best-selling video game of all-time, but it remains to be seen whether that will actually translate to ticket sales for A Minecraft Movie. This DLC is one of several seeming attempts to get Minecraft players interested in the film; there’s also a promo item being given away in the game to those who purchase tickets. On top of that, McDonald’s has A Minecraft Movie promotion set to begin this week, with both physical toys being offered, as well as DLC for the game.

A Minecraft Movie will be released in theaters on April 4th, so we won’t have to wait much longer to see how the film performs with both fans and general audiences. Microsoft has already indicated that it plans to make more adaptations of various Xbox franchises through TV and movies, so we could see a lot more if this one ends up being successful.

Do you plan on checking out this free DLC based on A Minecraft Movie? Are you getting excited for the film's release?