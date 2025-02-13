New Minecraft Movie Teaser Released (And It’s Disturbing)

As April 4th approaches, Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures are digging deeper into its marketing for the upcoming video game adaptation A Minecraft Movie with a new 60-second spot. Premiering during the NBA All-Star Week Weekend, the latest teaser showcases more of the live-action universe adapted from Mojang Studio’s Minecraft, which is the best-selling video game of all time. While we have seen the movie make appearances in recent months, this is one of the first instances of seeing fan-favorite mobs and characters like Villagers, Creepers, The Ghast, and Skeletons. From what we’ve seen from the Minecraft movie, it’s looking to be both freakishly realistic and a box-office hit.

The upcoming adventure comedy film, starring Jason Mamoa and Jack Black, has been on everyone’s mind ever since 2014 when it was announced that a movie adaptation of the sandbox game, created by Markus “Notch” Persson. Seeing how this project has been in the works for several years, having been through filmmakers like Shawn Levy and Rob McElhenney, it’s bizarre to finally witness Jared Hess’ vision for the open world of Minecraft.

The trailer features new and extended scenes shown previously, including a full explosion of a Creeper, much to Jason Momoa’s Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison’s surprise. If that was a shock to witness, the 60-second teaser also shows the first look at the Villagers, who are realistic but eerie to look at. The approach taken by the filmmakers to bring a realistic touch to the video game world was bold, considering the pixelated quality is still there. We also got a chance to see an Ender Portal, which has been hinted at before, so we will likely be seeing an Ender Dragon or the Ender Realm in the movie.

As for the story, A Minecraft Movie follows Garrett Garrison, Henry (Sebastian Hansen), Natalie (Wednesday‘s Emma Myers), and Dawn (Peacemaker‘s Danielle Brooks) as they find themselves pulled into a mysterious portal into the Overworld. During their time there, they come across the expert crafter Steve (Black) and embark on a quest to challenge themselves to reconnect with their unique qualities to make it back into the real world. Along the ride, we will meet new faces within the Overworld and perhaps see a few famous actors among the crowd. The White Lotus‘ Jennifer Coolidge, What We Do in the Shadows‘ Matt Berry and Jemaine Clement, as well as Barbie‘s Kate McKinnon, are attached to star in undisclosed roles.

Jason Momoa is Starring and producing A Minecraft Movie, which lands in theaters on April 4th.

There is still a lot about this film that we haven’t seen yet, which gives a bit of cautious optimism, given that the latest teaser did lean more into the Minecraft world we’ve all learned to love over the last decade. With The Last of Us Season 2 also airing this Spring, the season is blossoming with some big video game adaptations from Hollywood.

What do you think about the latest teaser trailer for A Minecraft Movie? Are you planning to see it in theatres on April 4th?