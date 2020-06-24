Minecraft's Nether Update Is Now Available

For Minecraft fans looking for something new and exciting, the game's new Nether Update should provide just that. In the game's latest, players can discover a brand-new world full of fire and foes. The area's resident Piglins and Hoglins can be a bit of a nuisance, but the former can be bartered with, as players attempt to obtain the game's new material, Netherite. Netherite is significantly stronger than Diamond, so players should be able to forge some strong armor from it, which just might be needed in the game's new world! Players looking to upgrade their challenge in Minecraft can do so now across all of the game's various versions.

The update will bring with it a slew of other additions, as well. The area contains four new biomes: Crimson Forest, Warped Forest, Soulsand Valley, and Basalt Deltas. There's also new music and ambient sounds. Last but not least, the update features more than 300 bug fixes.

In addition to the update, Mojang Studios has also released a new adventure, centered around Nether. In "Way of the Nether," the mayor of Poppy Isle has gone missing, and a dimensional rift has appeared, leading to the new location. In order to save the mayor, players will have to venture into the depths of Nether. "Way of the Nether" is only available to those playing the Bedrock version of the game.

Gather your courage, then gather some more: the Nether Update starts rolling out on Java and Bedrock today! ↣ https://t.co/m8QMOFQKdq ↢ pic.twitter.com/0lT4qshjJS — Minecraft (@Minecraft) June 23, 2020

While the Nether Update looks exciting enough on its own, it will be interesting to see how the new world looks on next-gen consoles. On Xbox Series X, Minecraft players will be able to toggle between the game's current graphic style, and a version that uses the system's ray tracing. Earlier this year, Microsoft released a technical demo for Minecraft, showing how ray tracing will make the game's lighting and shadows react realistically. Given the fire-based theme of the Nether Update, it seems like the kind of area that will really benefit from the technology!

Of course, fans will have to wait a bit longer to experience Minecraft on Xbox Series X. In the meantime, the game is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and Android. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

