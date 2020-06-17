Minecraft Announces Nether Update Release Date

✖

Mojang Studios today announced that the Nether Update, the next giant upgrade for the popular video game Minecraft, will release next week on Tuesday, June 23rd. From the tone of Mojang Studios' announcement, it sounds like it will launch for practically every platform on which the game is available that same day, including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and so on.

The Nether Update includes a bunch of new changes, including a new material for the game that's stronger than Diamond, Netherite. "With the Nether update, we felt that we wanted to create a long-term goal for the players, and reward them for spending time in the Nether," Jens Bergensten, Chief Creative Officer of Mojang Studios, said back in May. "We also felt that this was a chance to introduce a brand new material to work with – and that it was the perfect time to do so."

The other major addition for the Nether Update is Piglins, a new faction in the Nether. "The reason why we added Piglins was because we wanted to bring more life to the Nether, and also to add a bit of culture and humor," Minecraft developer Henrik Kniberg said in an article posted earlier today. “As a new player going into the Nether, the Piglins probably kick your butt if you’re not careful!"

Grab your most fireproof calendar, and start frantically circling June 23rd: the Nether Update starts rolling out on both Bedrock and Java… Why, this Tuesday! ↣ https://t.co/r4dAXqhlDj ↢ pic.twitter.com/I9jlE2Ciwx — Minecraft (@Minecraft) June 17, 2020

Minecraft is currently available on... so many different devices. As mentioned above, the Nether Update is scheduled to launch next week on June 23rd. Minecraft Dungeons, a spinoff title, recently released for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Minecraft right here.

