Minecraft Gets Updated SpongeBob SquarePants DLC

Minecraft has received updated SpongeBob SquarePants DLC. Minecraft is quite literally the biggest game out there thanks to its immense commercial success, wide availability, and limited possibilities. While you're really only limited by your imagination in Minecraft, over the years developer Mojang has leveraged its commercial success to create all kinds of crossovers with some of the biggest brands out there. This was largely limited to skin packs at first, allowing players to play as Marvel heroes, characters from other video game franchises, and more, but it has stretched its way into unique experiences within Minecraft that allow you to exist within worlds from these iconic franchises.

One of the biggest examples of this is a SpongeBob SquarePants DLC. Players can visit Bikini Bottom and participate in a bunch of activities inspired by iconic moments from the show and that will continue in a free update for this DLC. Minecraft's SpongeBob SquarePants DLC has been updated with new quests, vehicles, and even a free Patrick Star t-shirt for the character creator. The new quests will see you helping Pearl deliver pizzas throughout Bikini Bottom, assisting the Flying Dutchman in securing some treasure, and you can race and keep vehicles from the show. It's a pretty expansive free update and the DLC itself is only a few bucks, so if you don't own it, there's no better time to pick it up and try it for yourself.

It's unclear if this DLC will continue to receive updates like this, but one can hope we'll see more if players continue to engage with it. There are other crossover DLCs like this in Minecraft, such as a Batman DLC. Whether or not that will receive any updates is also up in the air, but it can't be ruled out now that a precedent has been set for such a thing.

What do you think of the updated SpongeBob SquarePants DLC in Minecraft? Are there any other brands you'd like to see cross over with Minecraft? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.