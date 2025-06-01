Minecraft’s Next Game Drop Will Feature a Major Twist on an Iconic Enemy

Mojang and Microsoft have started to pull back the curtain on Minecraft‘s next big game drop. Most notably, it now has a name, and players can expect some pretty substantial changes. The drop will be titled Chase the Skies, which is an appropriate name, as players will be able to obtain a new flying mount: the Happy Ghast. Unlike the standard mean Ghast, the Happy Ghast allows players to soar through the skies with a friendly, smiling Ghast. However, it will take some steps before players are able to unlock it.

According to Mojang, unlocking the Happy Ghast will first require a trip to the Nether. There, players will be able to track down a new special block called the Dried Ghast. When the drop goes live, players will be able to find Dried Ghasts around fossils, but there will be other ways to obtain them. Players can either craft Dried Ghasts, or barter for them with some Piglins. Crafting a Dried Ghast will require Ghast Tears and a Soul Sand Block. Once back in the Overworld, players will have to rehydrate their new friend. Leaving it in water will make it grow happier, before it eventually changes into a Ghastling. Following this step, players will have to feed it “lots of snowballs” which will eventually lead to it transforming into a Happy Ghast.

saddles, leashes, and one happy ghast

That’s not the only change coming in the Chase the Skies game drop. Minecraft is adding a new player locator bar, which will make it easier for players to track down any of their friends they might have lost during a play session. However, players that prefer to stay lost can use the crouch function to keep off the radar. Another new addition is the ability to leash “almost anything to anything.” Minecraft players will find that Leads are easier to craft with this new update, now only requiring the use of String. The developers have shown how this can be used to leash together mobs or animals, but note that players will not be able to use this to leash other players. Changes are also coming to Saddles; players will now be able to craft them using 3 Leather and 1 Iron Ingot. Starting with the new drop, Saddles can also be removed by using Shears.

The last big changes in Minecraft‘s Soar the Skies game drop are coming to the sound and visual departments. In the new update, Ghasts will have a new lootable Music Disc that can be obtained. On top of that, five new music tracks from Amos Roddy are being added to specific Overworld biomes. Finally, Mojang has offered new details on Minecraft‘s long-awaited Vibrant Visuals update. The option is coming to Bedrock Edition on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Android, iOS, and PC platforms. However, there are plans to bring the Vibrant Visuals update to Java Edition at some point in the future, as well.

While Mojang and Microsoft gave us a lot more details today, there’s still a lot we don’t know about the future of Minecraft. Notably, Soar the Skies doesn’t have a release date, and we don’t know for sure if the Vibrant Visuals update is arriving on the same day. On top of that, fans are also asking if Minecraft will be getting this visual upgrade on Nintendo Switch 2. Hopefully we’ll get answers to all of these questions and more over the coming weeks.

