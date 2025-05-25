Minecraft: Roll for Adventure – The Temple of the Charged Creeper Announced

Over the last few years, Mojang has found a lot of different ways for people to experience the world of Minecraft. While the original video game remains the biggest and most beloved, the concept is popular enough to support lots of other takes. A new option will be released this summer called Minecraft: Roll for Adventure – The Temple of the Charged Creeper. If the name isn’t a big enough hint, Roll for Adventure is a Minecraft themed tabletop RPG (TTRPG), similar to games like Dungeons and Dragons. The hardcover book will arrive on July 8th, and will be accompanied by a character sheet, rules, and four green dice.

As we’ve seen with a lot of other Minecraft spin-offs and products, Roll for Adventure seems to build on many of the same rules and concepts from the video game. The story begins after a group of illagers have invaded a village. The people are in desperate need of a hero to help them, and the player seems well-suited for the role. On this quest, the hero must craft items, survive mob encounters, and traverse the Overworld as they attempt to find and destroy the Temple of the Charged Creeper. The decisions the player makes will also directly impact the narrative.

the cover for minecraft: roll for adventure shows the temple players must destroy

From what’s been revealed thus far, Minecraft: Roll for Adventure – The Temple of the Charged Creeper will feature iconic weapons and armor from the game, including the Diamond Sword, Bow, and multiple versions of the Pickaxe. The book will clock in at 224 pages, and is recommended for players 10 and over. Readers interested in preordering the book can do so on Amazon right here.

The title suggests that this could be the first of multiple Minecraft: Roll for Adventure books. That could depend on how this first book performs, but the timing should work out nicely for Mojang and authors Matt and Marty Forbeck. The book arrives just months after the release of A Minecraft Movie, as Minecraft video games have seen a huge spike in sales on digital storefronts. For those that might want to embark on a Minecraft themed adventure but find the actual video game somewhat daunting, this could offer a nice alternative.

As the popularity of Minecraft continues to grow, it will be interesting to see the ways that Mojang continues to expand on the world of the games. A tabletop RPG might not have been what anyone was expecting from Minecraft, but the match actually makes a lot of sense; like Minecraft, tabletop RPGs thrive on the imagination of players, and that should make this an enjoyable fit. Minecraft fans can see how the combination works for themselves when Minecraft: Roll for Adventure – The Temple of the Charged Creeper is released this summer.

