Minecraft’s Super Duper Graphics Pack Release Date May Have Leaked

The release date of Minecraft’s long-awaited Super Duper Graphics Pack may have just been leaked through an Amazon listing the pegs the graphics DLC for a May release.

Over on Amazon’s product listing page for the Super Duper Graphics Pack, a release date of May 1 has now been spotted. It’s currently priced a $9.99 as a DLC option for the Xbox One version of Minecraft.

“Experience Minecraft in a whole new way with the Super Duper Graphics Pack!” the description of the product reads on Amazon. “The Super Duper Graphics Pack brings Minecraft to life like you’ve never seen before. Incredibly realistic lighting, streaming sun beams, thick fog, swaying grass, and clear, serene lakes that playfully reflect your creations back at you – breathe new life into your worlds!”

As some have already pointed out, there’s the chance that this could just be a placeholder date, but some players have evidence that suggests it’s an actual date and not just a temporary one. A Reddit user who shared the news with the Xbox community said that they’ve been checking the product listing every month to see if anything changed, and up until now, the Super Duper Graphics Pack has reportedly always had a placeholder date of Dec. 31, 2018. The fact that the date was changed now of all times to a different date indicates that this may be the time when the graphics pack will actually be released. May 1 also falls on a Tuesday, a day of the week that often hosts new game-related releases.

If the new release date proves to be accurate, it’ll mark the end of Xbox One players’ wait to get the DLC graphics pack after it was initially delayed. The pack was expected to be released sometime in 2017, but during the year’s Minecon Earth event, it was announced that the pack would not be out within the intended timeframe.

“We also want to update you on the Super Duper Graphics Pack. While originally set for release this year, there’s a lot of work to be done still and we’re not going to be ready to launch it in 2017,” an update on the Minecraft blog read that recapped everything that was noteworthy during the event. “We’ll be releasing Super Duper next year, and we’ll have more information for you here on Minecraft.net soon.”

Improved graphics are something that PC players have been able to experience themselves for a while now, but Xbox One and Xbox One X owners will both soon join that party if they choose to do so. There are no known plans to release the pack for the PlayStation 4 or Nintendo Switch platforms.