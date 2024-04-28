Minecraft Unveils Tricky Trials Update

At last year's Minecraft Live event, developer Mojang revealed many details for its upcoming 1.21 Update. Since then, the team has been dropping several of those new features into the test version of Minecraft, giving players early access to new content like the Mace and the Trial Chamber. However, Mojang has been keeping the actual name of the update close to its chest. That's understandable considering the team has yet to announce a release date. That said, with the summer quickly approaching and many assuming Update 1.21 is coming out within the next few months, Mojang's latest Minecraft Monthly finally revealed the official name of Update 1.21.

Minecraft Update 1.21 is Tricky Trials

As you can see in the video above, the new update is being called Tricky Trials by the devs at Mojang. Considering how heavily involved trial spawners are in this update, the name isn't that surprising. Either way, it's good to finally have a name to put on the update and get fans excited before it goes live later this year.

Speaking of Minecraft's Tricky Trials release date, the team has still yet to share any concrete details. That info might come during next month's Minecraft Monthly but don't get your hopes up too high. That said, it's worth remembering that Minecraft generally pushes new updates every June. While we can't say for sure until Mojang makes an official announcement, Tricky Trials will likely be released at some point during the summer, likely around June.

What's Coming to Minecraft Tricky Trials?

Tricky Trials is going to be focused on combat and structure building. As mentioned, the trial spawner is probably going to be the biggest game-changer, especially for players who want to test their mettle against enemy hoards. These new enemy spawners will reward players with new loot after they kill specific enemies, making them a great way to build trials. The video above also gave us a look at ominous spawners, which give players better rewards, including the chance for a key to open an ominous vault.

Of course, that's only the tip of the iceberg. Tricky Trials will also include new features like the automated, redstone-powered Crafter and the new copper bulb light source. That's not the only copper addition. Players will also be able to use copper trap doors and window-like panes. Plus, there's a new chiseled stone variant called the Tuff block. The Breeze is the new mob coming to Minecraft. It's a hostile mob that's essentially the opposite of the Blaze. The Bogged is a new skeleton variant that shoots poisoned arrows. Thankfully, players will have access to the Mace, which is a new weapon that lets you use gravity to deal extra damage from above.

Minecraft is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, mobile, and PC.