Minecraft Vol. 2 Tackles Bullying in New Comic Preview

A second volume of Minecraft comics is set to release from Dark Horse Comics later this year, and the company has provided ComicBook.com a preview of the interiors. The comic is written by Sfe R. Monster while artist Sarah Graley provides interiors, colors, and covers. More specifically, the new volume is set to release on October 21st.

"The end of summer has brought new challenges for Evan when a bully chooses to target him," Dark Horse Comics' description of the new volume reads. "Evan tries to hide this from his friends, but when he and the gang find themselves in a similar situation in the Ever Realm, Evan can't keep quiet anymore. As they find themselves assaulted by pirates, and then by an even bigger threat, all the players realize they must learn to rely on each other to face adversity."

Here is the cover for Mincecraft Vol. 2:

(Photo: Dark Horse Comics)

Speaking of Minecraft, the popular video game that the comics are based on recently released the big Nether Update in addition to Mojang Studios releasing spinoff title called Minecraft Dungeons. The spinoff even already has its own DLC, if you weren't already aware. Oh, and the original Minecraft was inducted into the World Video Game Hall of Fame.

As noted above, Minecraft Vol. 2 is set to launch on October 21st. The 88-page volume is set to retail for $10.99. It serves as a direct sequel to the previous volume, which released last summer and is available wherever such things are sold for $9.99. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Minecraft franchise right here.

Have you been reading the Minecraft comics from Dark Horse? Are you excited for the release of the second volume? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming! And keep reading to check out a preview of the upcoming volume featuring several pages of interior art!