MLB The Show 21 Players Continue to Express Frustration With Servers
It has been nearly two weeks since PlayStation Studios released MLB The Show 21, and the annualized sports title is still struggling when it comes to stability with its servers. Even though developer Sony San Diego continues to frequently push out new updates to make the servers more reliable, many fans are still being booted out of certain modes within The Show, much to their annoyance.
Over the past few days, in particular, many fans have started taking to social media to air their grievances when it comes to the MLB The Show 21 servers. With this problem now being one that has persisted for multiple weeks, it seems like some fans are beginning to lose their patience. So much so, in fact, that some who have bought the game are even asking for refunds.
Other players, however, are still trying to remain understanding. Even though they're annoyed with the server problems as well, they know that Sony San Diego doesn't want these issues to persist any more than the fans do. And with that in mind, it hopefully shouldn't take much longer for these problems to be rectified for good.
If you're looking to get in on the action for yourself with MLB The Show 21, the game is available to pick up right now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.
Keep reading on if you'd like to see some of the reactions from fans over the past few days related to the game's servers.
Pictured: MLB The Show's Servers
MLB the shows servers every night pic.twitter.com/ntlLAAjy8x— Michael Price (@Mike_Price22) April 29, 2021
Some Want Their Money Back
What a shocker, can’t get on the MLB servers again..... I want my money back why did I pay for a game I can’t even play? @MLBTheShow— Alex (@ActuallyAIex) May 1, 2021
Server Trouble is Turning Into Losses
I hate the mlb servers man lost 2 games due to the servers thanks guys 🙂— JD (@JdParker12) May 1, 2021
Aaaaand It's Gone
*Logs onto Diamond Dynasty*— Luke May (@NotLukeMaye) April 28, 2021
MLB The Show 21 servers: pic.twitter.com/zN9eZLrD5H
"I Just Wanna Play"
Another day of mlb server problems.... i just wanna play— Papa JKen (@J_Kennedy_81) May 1, 2021
The Shock When Servers Actually Work
When you sign on MLB and the servers are working pic.twitter.com/1vsPaKmUwE— . (@ToKeNasty) April 25, 2021
At Least the Devs are Working to Fix Everything
Sure this game has bad servers and some other things wrong (right now at least) but at least they are trying to fix it....2k doesn’t even acknowledge they have bad servers🤷🏽 Props to MLB https://t.co/YvclwPOlhN— Combat BD🪐💥 (@thecombatwilson) May 1, 2021
The Jokes Keep Rolling In
Hey it's the MLB The Show 21 servers pic.twitter.com/jnl7mQ89RY— Official Akil BADDOO For All-Star Game Account (@SlamMeBoss) May 1, 2021
Just Need to Cool Them Off
Mlb the show 21 servers rn #MLBTheShow21 pic.twitter.com/BZrJBowdLL— Evan Sims (@lilSk1TTL3) May 1, 2021
Only MLB Fans Will Understand This
MLB The Show servers acting like the Mets offense when deGrom is on the mound smh. IT AIN’T WORKIN— Fuzzy (@fuzzyfromyt) April 29, 2021