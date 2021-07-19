MLB The Show 21 Tournament Has $25,000 Up For Grabs

✖

Fans of MLB The Show 21 will get the chance to compete in a new Summer Circuit tournament, with $25,000 in cash prizes on the line. The competition will be cross-platform, meaning that that the contest is open to those with the game on Xbox and PlayStation systems. The tournament will be open to players in the U.S. and Canada, and there will be three Open Qualifiers ahead of the Grand Finals: July 24-25th, August 7-8th, and August 21-22nd. The Grand Finals on August 28th will feature the top 64 players, and the top four will compete on the Twitch channel for Sony San Diego Studio.

A short teaser for the tournament can be found in the Tweet embedded below. A complete list of rules for the Summer Circuit tournament can be found right here.

Hey batter, batter sah-𝘸𝘪𝘯𝘨 batter! 🗣️ Compete for your share of $25,000 in the MLB The Show 21 Summer Circuit Tournament. Details and tips: https://t.co/W4t1Sus9VQ pic.twitter.com/G2QPliNdrw — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 19, 2021

Players that participate in all of their matches on the first day of qualifiers will receive Stubs for the game, and a number of other participants will receive additional Stubs based on their ranking in the tournament. It's worth noting that Sony's use of $25,000 includes the money for all of the top four competitors. The grand prize winner will receive $15,000, as well as a $1,000 MLB Shop gift card, a Home Run Derby game-used ball, and 1,050,000 Stubs. The second, third, and fourth place winners will get $5,000, $3,000, and $2,000, respectively. Those three players will also receive game-used Home Run Derby balls and Stubs.

It will be interesting to see how the event plays out! Since players will be eligible on PlayStation and Xbox platforms, the event should have a significant number of potential participants. Fans looking to register can do so at the event's Battlefy page, which can be found right here.

Are you excited for MLB The Show 21's Summer Circuit tournament? Do you plan on registering for the event? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!