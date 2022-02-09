MLB The Show 22 Gameplay Trailer Revealed

MLB The Show 22 is just a few months away now, and ahead of that release, we’ve gotten a reveal trailer for its gameplay. The trailer released this week showed off just over a minute of gameplay that’s all been captured on “next generation hardware” which likely means it was captured on the PlayStation 5 given that this is still a PlayStation Studios game. It’s due out on April 5th, so we’ll likely see plenty more trailers showing off other parts of the game between now and then.

The gameplay trailer in question can be seen below, and while the trailer is largely cinematic in the way it’s put together, you can catch some glimpses of more organic gameplay mixed in with the rest of the segments. Both Ryan Howard and Randy Johnson made appearances in the trailer as well much to the appreciation of the MLB fans who noticed them.

https://twitter.com/MLBTheShow/status/1491411566947749891?s=20&t=wvoBRq0zo9WLOW7aKyL1Aw

While this footage was captured on newer hardware, the game won’t be limited to those platforms. MLB The Show 22 is the second game in the series to get a multi-platform release beyond just the PlayStation systems and will be available on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S devices, too. For the first time, an MLB The Show game will also be available on the Nintendo Switch with cross-platform play and progression supported throughout the various release platforms.

“Nintendo fans can now join in with Xbox and PlayStation fans to play against each other online with cross-platform play in MLB The Show 22,” Sony’s confirmation about the cross-platform capabilities said. “In addition, cross progression allows you to earn and use any earned content on any platform or generation (this excludes PS5 and Xbox Series X|S exclusive features like Stadium Creator). With cross saves you can transfer a save file for Road to the Show or Franchise mode to a different console.”

The game’s cover athlete was revealed not long ago prior to this trailer’s release. Soon afterwards, an alternate version of the game’s cover art was unveiled.

MLB The Show 22 is scheduled to release on April 8th for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch platforms.