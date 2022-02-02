MLB The Show 22 Reveals Anime-Inspired MVP Edition

Following the game’s formal unveiling at the start of this week, Sony San Diego Studio and PlayStation have now revealed the MVP Edition of MLB The Show 22 which boasts some unique, anime-inspired artwork. This season’s cover athlete, Shohei Ohtani, might not just be the biggest star in MLB at the moment, but he’s also someone who grew up in Japan and has a huge love for anime and manga. As such, PlayStation partnered with a famous Japanese artist to turn Ohtani himself into an anime character on the game’s MVP edition.

Coming from Takashi Okazaki, who is most well-known for his work on projects like Afro Samurai and Batman Ninja, this unique version of MLB The Show 22 has now been created with Ohtani. The cover art that Okazaki created sees Ohtani shrouded in fire while he’s holding a bat over his shoulder and tossing a ball into the air. This is meant to show his prominence as both a hitter and a pitcher, which is something unique that only Ohtani is doing in MLB at the moment.

.@Takashiokazaki knocked it out of the park with this one-of-a-kind artwork for #MLBTheShow 22's MVP Edition featuring an anime Shohei Ohtani. Pre-order now at https://t.co/LCivWAsdi4#OwnTheShow



*MVP Edition not available on Nintendo Switch. pic.twitter.com/5eDIgvvmSy — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) February 2, 2022

“Shohei Ohtani put together what could be considered one of the greatest single seasons in MLB history,” Sony San Diego’s Ramone Russell explained in the PlayStation Blog about how this idea came together. “One could say it was superhero like, we sure did. With that in mind and knowing Shohei’s love for manga and anime the decision was clear. A normal Collector’s Edition cover wouldn’t suffice— we needed to take it to the next level.”

As mentioned, this anime artwork featuring Ohtani will only be seen with the game’s MVP Edition, which retails for $84.99 and comes with a few additional goodies. In addition, the Digital Deluxe version of the game will also boast this art, but it will be the most expensive version of MLB The Show 22 that is available at a cost of $99.99. If you’d like to see everything that both versions of the game will include, you can find the full list down below.

MLB The Show 22 as a whole is poised to launch later this spring on April 5 and will come to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and for the first time ever, Nintendo Switch.

MVP Edition

The Game

Access to both PS4 and PS5

Limited Edition Steel Book

[4] Days Early Access

Double Daily Login Rewards (For the life cycle of MLB The Show 22)

Additional Items: [1] Diamond Choice Pack [2] Gold Choice Packs [1] Ballplayer Pack [10] The Show Packs [10,000] Stubs for MLB The Show 22 Shohei Ohtani Bat Skin



Digital Deluxe Edition