MLB The Show 24 Reveals Update #14 With Patch Notes

MLB The Show 24 is deep into Season 2 in Diamond Dynasty, and with the real-life All-Star Game quickly approaching, the developers at San Diego Studios are doing everything they can to celebrate the event. That means Diamond Dynasty players have gotten two All-Star-inspired Programs and will soon get a Team Affinity series inspired by the event. However, SDS isn’t solely focused on the All-Star Game. Recently, the developers announced the fourteenth patch for MLB The Show 24, which includes important changes across nearly every mode in the game.

For the most part, this update is focused on ironing out visual glitches and improving stability. There aren’t any gameplay updates included in this update, making it relatively minor in the grand scheme of things. San Diego Studios has fixed UI issues that were making Los Angeles Dodgers 2024 City Connect jerseys look weird and a bug that was telling players they had an incorrect number of Wild Card slots available in Diamond Dynasty. SDS has also fixed a softlock bug in Franchise, so you won’t have to worry as much about losing progress when using a custom team. Plus, the team added 60 new props to the Stadium Creator as part of the Turn of the Century event.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you’ll find the full patch notes for Update #14. MLB The Show 24 is currently available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. This update should go live early on July 3rd, so don’t be surprised when there’s a bit of downtime if you’re playing then. Be sure to get your Team Affinity Chapter 1 Programs finished before next week when TA 2 kicks off on July 12th.

MLB The Show 24 Update #14 Patch Notes

Scheduled to deploy: July 3rd/4 AM PT

GENERAL:

Los Angeles Dodgers 2024 City Connect uniforms will now show a “0” before single digit numbers.

DIAMOND DYNASTY:

Fixed three bugs that would cause the UI to display an incorrect amount of available Wild Card slots.

CUSTOM LEAGUES:

Fixed a bug where teams matching up would always be shown 1st in standings.

Uniforms will now display correctly on the uniform selection screen.

CO-OP:

Various freeze fixes and stability improvements.

STADIUM CREATOR:

Added 60 new props as part of the Turn of the Century kit.

FRANCHISE:

Fixed a bug that would cause a softlock after backing out when saving a custom team.

DEVELOPER NOTES