MLB The Show 24 Drops Season 2 Roster Update

With the launch of Season 2 in MLB The Show 24's Diamond Dynasty, the developers at Sony San Diego have released the third major roster update. As always, that means new Diamond cards and a reshuffling of many Live Series players. Plus, if you could guess the market correctly, you made a ton of Stubs through investments. Even if you didn't, this update is still important because the launch of Season 2 means all of your Season 1 cards aren't useable in many modes. Knowing which Live Series cards to pick up in MLB The Show 24 can give you an early leg up on Season 2.

There are five new Diamonds in MLB The Show 24. All of them are in the 85-86 range, so they won't be game-breaking, but they're worth picking up if you don't already have them. Two Phillies players have been given the boost. Pitcher Ranger Suarez has been on a tear this season, losing only one of the ten games he's gotten a decision in. Matt Strahm, the other Phillies pitcher with a boost, has also been dominant on the mound with a 0.72 ERA.

The last pitcher to get a boost is Chris Sale from the Braves. The veteran pitcher is 8-1 on the season and has posted 82 strikeouts. Catcher Will Smith is one of two position players to become Diamond in this update. His batting average is sitting at right under .300 and he's already bagged nine homers and 38 RBIs. Finally, Braves DH Marcell Ozuna is hitting .312 to start the season while smashing 18 homers and 55 RBIs.

Below, you'll find the full list of new Diamond and Gold players. To see the full list of changes that have been pushed in the update, head to the official site. MLB The Show 24 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox platforms.

New Diamond Tier Players

Ranger Suarez – Philadelphia Phillies

Matt Strahm – Philadelphia Phillies

Chris Sale – Atlanta Braves

Will Smith – Los Angeles Dodgers

Marcell Ozuna – Atlanta Braves

New Gold Tier Players